RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 Time Schedule

The remaining contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 11 continue to compete for the $100,000 grand prize as the competition heats up and the tests become more difficult for those that remain on the show. With 9 queens left in the game, last week’s installment featured the franchise’s first-ever Drag-lympics, with a “gal-isthenics” class led by Ru’s pal Love Connie to help the queens warm up.

For those who need a recap on how the drag competition works, RuPaul, along with a panel of judges and celebrity guests, puts the queens through tests and competitions, narrowing the group down to just one winner by the end of the season.

“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and host RuPaul previously said of season 11, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

The show premieres on Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1, and for those who don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Sling TV: VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

A ton of big celebrities are featured throughout this season as guest judges and special guests, including stars like Miley Cyrus, Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Guillermo Diaz, Clea DuVall, Fortune Feimster, Tony Hale, Cheyenne Jackson, Elvira, Tiffany Pollard, Adam Rippon, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Amber Valletta, Lena Waithe, Travis Wall, and Rachel Maddow, among many, many more.

Tonight’s episode involves the queens using “organic ingredients to create sickening but sustainable high fashion looks,” according to the VH1 episode synopsis. Supermodel Amber Valletta and reality star Kandi Burruss guest judge, and drag queen Alyssa Edwards will guest star. You can catch a repeat of the “Draglympics” on right before the new episode premieres.

Shake what your breast plate gave ya! 💃 This week, the Queens are serving you organic eleganza as they make sickening outfits out of natural materials! 🌽🌿🌾 Get into the sneak peek! 👉 https://t.co/ejjpAJkwxR 🆕 #DragRace THURS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/YAGunAmRuU — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 9, 2019

So for all you RPDR fans out there, the remaining episodes will air on Thursdays at 9/8c and are approximately two hours long (season 10 episodes were 90 minutes with a half-hour of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked added on). Tune in tonight to catch the newest episode and watch as the remaining queens make some truly sickening outfits out of organic materials.

