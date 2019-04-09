Sandra Cowart Featured Again on Tonight’s Episode of ‘Hoarders Overload’

Sandra Cowart will be featured on tonight’s episode of Hoarders Overload, when A&E airs an update on its Hoarders episode from 2017. Cowart is the former owner of the 90-year-old Julian Price mansion that was drowning in an overgrowth of foliage and clutter that Cowart had acquired throughout the years.

The official A&E synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Former famed interior designer, Sandra, has hoarded out every square inch of the historic mansion she lost to foreclosure. However, she refuses to leave the manor in spite of the fact the bank has sold it to a new couple. The new owners are now facing a crisis of conscience trying to figure out how to compassionately evict Sandra from the property and dispose of her hoard.”

Sandra's episode of Hoarders was one of the most talked about episodes in Hoarders history. On Tuesday find out what happened to Sandra since the show aired and see the house in its' renovated state on #Hoarders Overload Tuesday at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/VRgT7QStb0 — A&E Network (@AETV) April 6, 2019

“I’m Sandra Cowart, and I’m an interior designer,” Cowart introduces herself on the promo for tonight’s episode. A&E claims Cowart’s 2017 episode was one of the most talked about segments in the show’s history, and while the network revisits the Julian Price mansion, viewers will see how close the crew came to their breaking points while filming the show.

In the clip above, tensions run high as Cowart can be heard yelling at the crew “I can’t get a damn thing done because everyone keeps telling me what to do,” while a crew member shouts over her “STOP TALKING!” Cowart shouts back “Leave me alone!” as he walks away.

“This is the biggest hoard, biggest house, most stuff … it’s just overwhelming,” someone states in a voiceover. “This was by far one of the most painful cases,” another can be heard stating.

When the original Hoarders episode featuring the Julian Price mansion and Cowart aired in January 2017, more than 1.2 million households watched the drama unfold as crews emptied the house, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The episode has aired several times since.

Tonight’s episode will not only revisit the mansion to give viewers a chance to see how the house was renovated, it will also show what happened to Cowart following the 2017 episode. The synopsis reveals that the mansion was purchased by a new couple, who are attempting to gently evict her from the house that she is still clinging desperately to.