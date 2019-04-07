Scott Disick and Girlfriend Sofia Richie Often Hang Out With Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have dated younger people since their split. But, Disick has been dating the same girl for quite some time and it’s Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia. While Disick continues to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Richie has yet to appear. But, this doesn’t mean that Kardashian doesn’t get along with Richie. In fact, an insider told Us Weekly, “She sees Scott and Sofia all the time. They are in a good place.”

The three even went on a family vacation together with Disick and Kardashian’s kids, a couple months ago in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In regards to the trip and hanging out together, a source told Us Weekly, “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family … It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now … Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids.” The insider continued, “They all get along, it’s crazy. When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids.”

On an episode of the Today Show, Kardashian confirmed that she, her ex and his girlfriend definitely get along well. She explained, “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

As for what makes Disick and Richie’s relationship with Kardashian run smoothly, a source told Hollywood Life that it’s Disick’s openness with Richie. The source explained, “He doesn’t hide anything from Sofia. He’s an open book with her. That really helps. Sofia is totally fine with him hanging out with Kourtney so he’s doing something right. If Scott was being shady or shutting her out at all, then it would be a different story. It wouldn’t be so smooth and easy, by any means.” The source also added that since Kardashian and Richie get along, it definitely makes things easier.

Plus, Kardashian has been more easygoing about having Disick around. Though their relationship was rocky, to say the least, when they were together, Kardashian has moved past it and forgiven her ex. According to Cheat Sheet, on an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian stated, “Scott’s so lucky because I’m the coolest baby mama on the planet, because [despite] the stuff he’s done, I still allow him to come on our family trips. He’s the father of my kids and I want him to have these great memories and experiences with us.”

People also reported that Kardashian feels Disick has really evolved as a person and has become a good father. Kardashian said on KUWTK, “It’s really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he’s invested in really being a great dad to the kids.”

Sofia Richie is 15 years younger than Disick and the two were first romantically linked in 2017.