LHHATL: Scrapp DeLeon’s Viral Video Scandal

Scrapp DeLeon finds himself in hot water on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. His current girlfriend Moniece confronts him over the viral video of him and his ex Tommie Lee kissing in public. Read on to learn more about the video and Scrapp’s current relationship with Lee.

Scrapp cheated on Lee several times before they broke up in 2016. In January, however, a video of the former couple surfaced that showed them hugging, holding each other and sharing a long kiss. The video was reportedly uploaded by a friend of Lee’s named Jon the Stylist. “I took my baby [Tommie] to go back to her original love,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “I don’t know about these Queens but I know true love when I see it.”

Moniece Confronts Scrapp Over a Recent Viral Video

Lee released a statement denying the reunion on her Instagram Story. “The past few weeks I have not been in the best place emotionally, with no one by my side,” she wrote. “Today I was genuinely happy to see my old friend that I haven’t seen in three years, We just talked. With all that I have going on I just really wish I could catch a break. … but once again the Internet wins.” Lee was dating fashion stylist Ian Connor at the time.

Scrapp said that he had no plans to get back with Lee, but did make a point of defending her against claims that she’s been abusive to her child. “What’s actually crazy is that when I heard about those charges, I was completely shocked because me and Tommie were together at one point,” he explained. “I’ve never even seen Tommie whoop her children. The most she may do is threaten to whoop ’em or just holler at them, but Tommie takes really good care of her kids. They love her to death. She actually spoils them. I think Tommie’s a really good mom.”

Scrapp Said That He & Moniece Never Had a ‘Committed’ Relationship

Scrapp said that he’s not ready to take his relationship with Moniece to the next level. “Me and Moniece are really good friends. We’re really good friends at this current moment,” he said. “I don’t think I’m gonna be proposing to anyone anytime soon. I mean, I would love to get married.”

“It’s definitely on my bucket list as something I wanna do and I look forward to doing. It’s just I don’t see it as being next month or next week,” he continued. “We were never in a committed relationship. We had an understanding. I like you, you like me, we did things that couples do, you know. You know how it goes.”