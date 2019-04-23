Jake’s Deck Boss Sean on ‘Deadliest Catch’

Jake Anderson has run into some crew trouble. During tonight’s episode of Deadliest Catch, his deck boss Sean Dunlop accidentally stabs himself with a knife and has to be rushed to a clinic. Sean’s injury could hinder the Saga’s efficiency for the rest of the season.

“He took one of these knives and stuck it in his jacket pocket,” a crew member explained during the teaser. “He bend over, and he jabbed himself in the side with it.” Sean eventually returns to the Saga with six stitches and a supply of antibiotics. “I mean, it’s gonna take time to heal,” he explained to the cameras. “It’s just freshly sutured up so, [I’m] gonna stay easy on it.”

Sean Dunlop Accidentally Stabbed Himself & the Wound Required 6 Stitches

Jake, meanwhile, is skeptical that Sean will be able to perform his duties while nursing the injury. “He’s a huge part of the boat,” he says. “I [lose] Sean and my whole operation suffers. I don’t know if he can work, and I have still have a whole season to go.”

This isn’t the first time that Sean has had struggles onboard. In 2017, he got into a brawl with fellow crew member Hannes Huswick, punching him in the face before the rest of the crew broke it up. After he’s pulled off of Hannes, Sean continues to yell at him: “Do you want to get killed? Do you want to get killed?” According to Monsters & Critics, the fight was caused by the fact that Hannes and came back to the boat after staying out late and drinking, and Sean threatened them, saying they were both replaceable.

Sean Was Sent to Rehab to Get Sober In a Previous Season

Also in 2017, Jake told him that he couldn’t work because he was too drunk to perform the tasks expected of a deck boss. Jake decided to send him to a rehab for alcohol addiction. A frustrated Sean yelled at his captain, saying, “I’m going to come out of this treatment, and I’m going to come back with my own boat. You watch me!” Jake responded by saying that he loved him and he hoped for the best. A sober Sean eventually returned to duty.

According to his Discovery bio, Sean started fishing right out of high school after a friend showed him how lucrative it could be. He’s been doing it ever since. Sean says that he loves being on deck, and says that there’s a love-hate relationship when it comes to fishing. “When I’m out there I hate it but when I’m home I miss it. It calls to me,” he revealed.