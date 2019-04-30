Deadliest Catch: Sig Hansen’s Daughter Mandy

Sig Hansen’s daughter Mandy gets caught in a freak accident on the latest episode of Deadliest Catch. The aspiring skipper has been working alongside her famous dad, but it remains to be seen what the repercussions of the accident are, and how they will affect the rest of the season for the boat the Northwestern.

Mandy, 23, is married to fellow Deadliest Catch star Clark Pederson. The couple were wed on June 10, 2017, in front of the Northwestern. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, and Mandy later posted a photo of the wedding on her Instagram. “#HansenOut #Mrs.Pederson has arrived,” she wrote in the caption. “The boat and the legacy will always have a hold on my heart but what an amazing way to step away from one life to create another..”

Sig Hansen’s Daughter Mandy Is a Maritime Academy Alumni

In February, Mandy revealed that she and Pederson had lost their first child. She broke the news on Instagram, writing, “Though I lost you my previous season onboard, I still think about you everyday. Words cannot describe the hurt and the love I still feel for you. May we meet one day little one. Momma’s got you in her heart forever and ever.”

Sig Hansen said that he has total confidence in Mandy taking over the Northwestern. “Oh, she’s fine. She and her husband can take it and run. I don’t care,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “They are young, they got this, For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances. I’m hoping it makes sense.”

Mandy Recently Revealed That She & Husband Clark Pederson Lost Their First Child

Mandy, who attended the Maritime Academy, admitted that it was hard work initially. “In the beginning, of course, it was hard,” she told Hollywood Soap Box. “It only got worse the longer I was out on deck because my hands were hurting so bad. They got so sore. I mean I couldn’t move my hands. I always wear rings. Of course, you can’t wear jewelry up there, but I couldn’t even get it past my nail line afterward. They swelled up about four times their own size. I tried my best, and I am very proud of what I accomplished myself.”

She went on to say that she’s come to love working on the boat. “I love physical work. I love being outdoors and doing this kind of stuff. As far as the life’s career, it all depends on the captains themselves,” she explained. “If anybody wants to rehire me, I would love to do it. I know there’s … other boats and things out there that I would love to try as well, at some point. But, of course, if I can get a spot and be a part of my family business, then that’s where I want to be.”