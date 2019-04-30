Sig Hansen Wife: Is the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Married?

Sig Hansen has been the star of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch since 2006. As the captain of the fishing vessel Northwestern, the 52-year-old has encountered a number of obstacles, both on and off the boat.

With all that time in the spotlight, people have grown curious about Hansen’s personal life. Who, for instance, is he married to? What do we know about his wife, June?

Hansen has two adopted daughters, Nina and Mandy, with June. He also has a biological daughter from a previous marriage. It is unclear how long Sig and June have been married, and they keep their relationship well under wraps.

In October, Sig suffered what he called a “slight heart attack” while aboard the Northwestern. In a recent interview with EW, he explained that the heart attack was brought about as a reaction to an antibiotic. He experienced the episode while with June. “My wife and I were driving and I started to swell up, my throat, hands, everything. I was choking out on the interstate. She called 911, I kept driving 100 miles an hour and went right to the ER. The nurse said I probably had less than 10 minutes.” Fortunately, the doctors were able to get him back on his feet again.

When the outlet asked Sig if he’s afraid to go back out to seat with the state of his health, he responded, “I’m still afraid to go on the boat. I don’t like it anymore. I don’t even remember this king crab season. I’m still trying to get over this last winter. I can’t get it out of my mind. It’s scary. It’s been really hard. I don’t know how much more I’ve got left in me.”

In a 2016 interview with Yahoo, Hansen discussed another heart attack he experienced. Asked if having that first heart attack changed his vision of “how long he wants to stay in the wheelhouse,” he said that right now, it’s something he has to do.

…last night, my wife and I were sittin’ in the family room, and we were watching that Ron Howard movie In the Heart of the Sea, and in all honestly, it’s kinda hard to watch a lot of it for me. I started thinking, ‘Yeah, there’s gonna be a time when you wanna not go up there, just because you don’t want to take risks.’ But for now, I have to. It’s still my responsibility.

June, it seems, is extremely supportive of her husband’s success, even though she tries to remain out of the spotlight. Speaking to Yahoo in 2014, Sig discussed the rising fame of Deadliest Catch, stating, “My wife… as long as she’s not overwhelmed by it and it doesn’t go too far, then it’s great.” He added, “Like when my daughter went up there, she’s a part of it now and she’s excited about that. And so I think it’s really neat that it’s not all about dad anymore. Now they can see how things work.”

This season, fans are becoming closer with Sig’s daughter, Mandy, who has taken over the Northwestern, following in her father’s footsteps. And Sig has supported his daughter every step of the way. He recently told EW, “They are young, they got this, For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances. I’m hoping it makes sense.”

Be sure to tune into Deadliest Catch Tuesdays on Discovery Channel at 9pm ET/PT.