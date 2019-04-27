What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Tonight? 4/27

Saturday Night Live will not be airing a new episode tonight. The show will be airing a rerurn of a previous episode at 8:30 p.m. PST or 11:30 pm EST, depending on your time zone. The rerun episode is hosted by Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington and musical guest Sara Bareilles. Fortunately, SNL will resume airing new episodes next week.

Even though tonight’s Saturday Night Live is a rerun, the show has some exciting guests set for future episodes. There will be a new SNL episode airing on May 4, and former cast member Adam Sandler will host for the first time in his career. The episode will also feature pop artist Shawn Mendes as the musical guest.

There Will Not Be a New SNL Episode Airing Tonight

The episode after that, on May 11, will feature host Emma Thompson and musical guest the Jonas Brothers. Then the season wraps up on May 18 with returning host Paul Rudd and musical guest DJ Khaled. The former will be promoting his recent superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and the latter will be promoting his upcoming album Father of Asahd.

Harrington appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his SNL debut. He told Meyers that he had to shave his beard in order to play in two of the skits in the episode. “They [shaved] me,” he revealed. “There were various reasons I was clean-shaven. I had to play Michael Jackson and Winston Churchill. That’s a sentence I’ll never say again… It’s the first time I’ve had a reason to shave in a long time.”

Tonight NBC will Air a Rerun Hosted by Kit Harrington

Harrington went on to discuss the overall experience, and how he thought he made a mistake during taping. “Anyone who’s gonna host SNL don’t do what I did, which is, when they ask you, ‘What kind of things do you want to do? Do you have any talents? Do you have any things that you want to show off?’ I thought, ‘I have zero talents.’ So I said, ‘I’ll do anything you want me to do,” he said. “Any skit that you have. Anything that you’ve been holding back that you think is too controversial. I’ll do it.’ And they really took me at my word.”

The actor recently talked to Variety about his journey on Game of Thrones. “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” Harington admitted. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”