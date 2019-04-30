Spike Jonze House: ‘Man With Knife Barricaded Inside’

Spike Jonze house was surrounded by the LAPD after reports of a man being barricaded inside, armed with a knife.

ABC Los Angeles reports that cops responded to Jonze’s home along the 4000 block of Farmouth Drive, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of the city, after hearing reports about a burglary in the residence on the morning of April 30. The station said that a SWAT team was on the scene and Jonze, real name Adam Spiegel, could be seen talking with officers outside.

The man surrendered to officers at around 11 a.m. local time. He has been taken to a local hospital. TMZ reports that Jonze went to his home at around 6 a.m. when he found a man inside. Jonze escaped the home and contacted police. There no injuries reported from the scene.

Jonze, a director, and actor, is best known for his work with the Beastie Boys, as well as the 1999 movie, “Being John Malkovich” and writing the Oscar-winning script for “Her” in 2014.

#LAPD’s #SWAT members swarmed the Los Feliz home of director Spike Jonze when a man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside. Police say Jonze discovered the man and called 911. The suspect was eventually arrested. #spikejonze pic.twitter.com/OatnFHaog9 — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) April 30, 2019

Jonze was formerly married to fellow director Sofia Coppola. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2018 that Jonze had added to his home in Los Feliz by purchasing a $5.6 million beach house in Malibu.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side