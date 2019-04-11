How to Stream & Download Anderson .Paak’s ‘Ventura’

Anderson .Paak is set to release his fourth studio album tonight. Ventura follows up his acclaimed 2018 release Oxnard, and was preceded by the lead singles “King James” and “Make It Better.”
Ventura will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (April 11) or midnight ET on Friday (April 12) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Preview
.Paak told Esquire that he wanted Ventura to sound different from his previous album. “I wanted to keep it as incubated as I could ’cause I wanted to keep the vibes with how we felt at the time,” he said. “I didn’t want to over-produce, I didn’t want to start second-guessing it, I didn’t want to drive myself crazy. I drove myself crazy with Oxnard. That was almost why I was like, I’m about to put [Ventura] over to the side now, like a break in case of emergency.”
The singer and songwriter also talked about working with Dr. Dre. “He let me have a lot of leeway on Ventura. He was like, it seems like you got it,” he revealed. “I spread my wings on the production and on the writing and on these collaborations. Again, very ambitious, working with icons on this one as well. But it was chill working with Dre. Who else you know that will sign with Dre that’s putting out this much content in this short of a time?”
Ventura has 13 songs and features collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Jazmine Sullivan, and the late Nate Dogg on the closer. Check out the full tracklist below.
1. “Come Home” (featuring André 3000)
2. “Make It Better” (featuring Smokey Robinson)
3. “Reachin’ 2 Much” (featuring Lalah Hathaway)
4. “Winners Circle”
5. “Good Heels” (featuring Jazmine Sullivan)
6. “Yada Yada”
7. “King James”
8. “Chosen One” (featuring Sonyae Elise)
9. “Jet Black” (featuring Brandy)
10. “Twilight”
11. “What Can We Do?” (featuring Nate Dogg)
.Paak told Vibe that he took inspiration from hip-hop legends like OutKast and The Notorious B.I.G. “It’s one of those crazy things where you need some chill stuff, something that’s soothing but also still got that bop to it,” he remarked. “[Oxnard and Ventura] are both very ambitious albums… I love being able to put them in different contexts. I was able to do that with this album probably the most and at the same time, kind of an ode to Speakerboxxx / The Love Below and albums that really molded me, Life After Death and the era I come up in.”