How to Stream Coachella 2019 Online

Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and 2019’s lineup features an impressive list of artists; including Ariana Grande, Khalid, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. So where can you stream Coachella 2019 online?

Coachella is partnering with YouTube for the ninth consecutive year to stream the two-weekend event. The live stream will span 80 performances, and allow music lovers across the globe to enjoy it from the comfort of their computer screen.

YouTube Live Stream

The first weekend kicks off on Friday, April 12, and lasts through Sunday, April 14. To stream each performance, all you need to do is go to Coachella’s YouTube Channel on your computer, cell phone, or television, and press play. The channel will offer live streaming of different performers in different windows, so you will be able to choose which you prefer to watch.

You can also access the live stream through the YouTube Music App, which is a free service. A press release from YouTube explains more about the streaming process and how it works. “Fans tuning in will have their choice of three live stream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously,” the release states.

“Programming starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Friday, April 12, and runs through the weekend. To ensure you don’t miss your favorite performance, personalized viewing schedules can be created and live stream channels will automatically change to artists selected by fans.”

Coachella Curated Live Stream

There will be a slightly different streaming option during Coachella’s second weekend. YouTube will offer the service from April 19-21, which will be titled “Coachella Curated” and provide viewers with exclusive content.

The online service will feature “carefully curated live stream” that takes “a deep dive into the festival experience and deliver fans a slate of original content — encore and live performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures and more — to accompany the best bits of live music and in-studio interviews with Coachella performers.”

Times Square Broadcast

For the first time in Coachella history, YouTube will broadcast a live-stream of BLACKPINK on the big screen in New York City’s Times Square. BLACKPINK is the first female K-pop group to perform at the festival. This live stream will be available on the aforementioned Coachella YouTube Channel.

Performance Lineup

In addition to superstar artists like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala, Coachella 2019 will feature a staggering list of talent. Check out the full lineup of performers above.

Artists performing through the festival include: Janelle Monáe, CHVRCHES, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Rosalía, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein Bassnectar, Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves, and Maggie Rogers, among others.