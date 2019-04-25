Supernatural Season 14 Episode 20 Finale Spoilers

The season 14 finale of Supernatural kicks off tonight at 8/7c on the CW Network, which will feature Sam and Dean trying to figure out their next steps regarding Jack as they head into an epic battle.

If you’re as stoked as we are for the finale you might be just a little bit curious about what to expect tonight. This article will explore some of the possibilities for tonight’s season finale, so this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

The official CW synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up.”

As far as season finale promos go, episode 20’s trailer is pretty vague in terms of spoilers. It consists of a short, 20-second series of clips from the upcoming episode, none of which really give much away. The promo does show that Sam, Dean and Castiel are definitely not on the same page when it comes to dealing with Jack, and Castiel is clearly angry at Dean for executing his dangerous and ineffective plan of locking Jack away when they could have explored other options for dealing with him.

“You should never have tried to lock him away,” Castiel tells the brothers, to which Dean angrily replies “I wanted him dead.” A series of quick-flashing clips shows Dean exclaiming that “this is the only way,” followed by a gun cocking and Jack’s glowing, golden eyes flashing as Dean points the gun at him. “I understand,” Jack says, as he kneels in front of Dean.

In the preview above, Sam and Dean weigh their options on how to deal with Jack. Dean suggests they call a friend to put together a “soul bomb,” but Sam isn’t convinced it’ll work, and is visibly shaken by the thought of attacking Jack.

“I know how much he meant to you,” Dean tells his brother. “He meant a lot to me. He was family. But this … this is not Jack anymore. He’s hurting, he’s killing people.”

He continues: “This isn’t going to be easy. We’re going to have to do the hard thing. We’re going to have to do the ugly thing. It ain’t like it’s the first time though, right?”

Although Jack’s demise has been alluded to from the beginning, it looks like he might finally meet that end tonight. It’s obvious from the clip that, despite Dean’s intentions of killing Jack from the first time they encountered him, it’s going to be difficult to carry it through either way. Sam is incredibly attached to Jack and just wants to see the good in him, especially considering Sam would be dead if Jack hadn’t resurrected him. However, Jack killed Mary moments after helping Sam, and the two (and Castiel) are now faced with the ultimate decision on whether or not they need to end his life.

We know that the title of the episode is quite telling in itself. Mount Moriah is where Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son Isaac to God in the Book of Genesis. So is the title a nod toward the sacrifice the Winchesters and Castiel have to make to save Jack?

Between the promos and photos released for the finale, it looks like Dean is set on killing Jack, but that could change. Will Dean be able to pull the trigger when the time comes to kill him? Will Sam and Castiel attempt to stop him? Will some divine intervention save Jack before it’s too late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tune in tonight at 8/7 to catch the season finale of season 14.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Supernatural Season 14 Finale Online