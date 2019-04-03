‘PLL The Perfectionists’ Spoilers: Taylor’s Suicide

Taylor Hotchkiss is dead. Her apparent suicide sent a shockwave through her close circle of friends, and tonight’s episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, will deal with the aftermath. Read on to learn more about Taylor’s death and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it.

According to the episode description, it looks like Taylor will have a huge impact on Allison, who has decided to look into her suicide. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The Perfectionists kick their investigating into high gear when they identify a possible suspect in Nolan’s murder. Alison begins to look into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious suicide of Taylor Hotchkiss. And seeing the Perfectionists juggle sleuthing with their intense academic demands, Alison decides to use her past in Rosewood as a way to mentor them through their current situation.”

Taylor’s Suicide Fuels the Latest Episode of ‘PPL: The Perfectionists’

Taylor is played by actress Hayley Erin. She spoke about the joys of playing the character during an interview with Bustle. “I think Taylor is a really cool girl, she grew up in this affluent, really powerful family, and obviously was under pressure to be a perfectionist,” she said. “And she sort of freed herself from that pressure and she’s now on her own mission,” she says, “I think in shedding the pressure she’s been under her whole life, she’s been able to come out of it and serve herself for the first time. So, she’s on her own path of discovery. I think she’s growing rapidly.”

Erin is also excited about becoming part of the Pretty Little Liars mythos. I’m so excited! They’re so dedicated. I was on a soap opera before and there’s a lot of crossover fans, fans who I’ve known from the soap opera were HUGE Pretty Little Liars fans,” she explained. “Most of what I knew about PLL before comes from my fans that I follow on Twitter, so I’m really excited to share more with them.”

Taylor Is Played by American Actress Hayley Erin

Erin also revealed that her character is modeled as a sort of successor to Alison DiLaurentis. “[Alison was] such an interesting character,” she told Teen Vogue. “I love that you can watch the first episode and the last episode, and her character has evolved so much. I’m looking forward to exploring…the similarities and the differences. It’s a big thing. It’s bigger than her and it’s bigger… than everyone that’s working towards solving this mystery.”

“She’s got her moral code that she follows,” the actress added. “She’s so freaking smart and it’s so fun to play a character that’s really dynamic. On the surface, she can be a little prickly. She’s not so concerned about what everyone is always thinking about her now that she’s shed the pressure of being a perfectionist. She’s got a lot going on.”