Taylor Swift Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists on the planet. She’s spent the last decade dominating the billboard charts with her infectious blend of country and pop music. Despite her enormous success, however, Swift is only 29 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on December 13, 1989.

Swift has been a musician since she was a child. She began performing in musical theater shows at the age of nine, and she moved to Nashville at the age of 14. She became the youngest artist ever signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house. She released her debut album, Taylor Swift, at age 16, and the single “Our Song” made her the youngest person to write and perform a number one song on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Swift, 29, Was the Youngest Artist Ever Signed to Sony/ATV Music

Since then, Swift has released five studio albums, scored five number one singles, and become one of the best-selling artists of all time. She is the first female artists to win two Album of the Year Grammy Awards, and the first artist ever to have four albums sell one million copies within one week in the U.S.

In 2017, an old interview of Swift went viral, as she accurately predicted her successful pop career. When asked where she sees herself in a decade, she said, “I will be, hopefully, headlining and I would love to, you know, just be doing great touring and still be putting out successful albums and having the albums’ material grow with me and never, ever alienate my fans, ever. It’s always going to be all about the fans and I hope that that never changes.”

She’s 5’10” & Admits That Her Height Made Feel Awkward As a Teenager

Swift talked about getting older in a recent Instagram post. According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year. It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29,” she wrote. “I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know.”

According to Celeb Heights, Swift is 5’10”. This makes her taller than several of her pop star peers; like Ariana Grande, who’s 5’0″; Katy Perry, who’s 5’7″; and Rihanna, who’s 5’8″. Ed Sheeran told Power 105.1 that one of the reasons he and Swift are just friends is their height difference. “I feel like we look like cast members of The Hobbit,” he joked. “She’s like in the elven kingdom. She’s hanging out with Galadriel and stuff, and I’ve got hairy feet.”

In a 2008 interview with Girls Life, Swift talked about her height and how it made her feel awkward as a teen. “I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me,” she admitted. “When I can put on a pair of four inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing,” she continued. “I don’t have any height limits. Like, if a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool too.”