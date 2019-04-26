Brendon Urie Rumored for New Taylor Swift Single ‘ME!’

We’re mere hours away from the release of Taylor Swift’s new single. While the details about the single and the accompanying album remain scarce, some fans have begun to theorize that the single will be titled “ME!” and that it will feature Brendon Urie, the lead singer of Panic! At the Disco.

The rumors involving Urie started with a Spotify ad for the single that listed the frontman underneath Swift’s image. Furthermore, a screenshot of a YouTube upload screen has been making the rounds on Twitter. While the original image appears to be deleted, several music and fan accounts uploaded it again, which you can see here.

Fans Believe that Brendon Urie Will Be On Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘ME!’

As you can see, the track is allegedly titled “ME!” and features Urie. It is filed under “Alternative & Punk”, which is far cry from Swift’s country and pop style. Some fans have speculated that Swift’s collaboration with Urie is an indicator that the upcoming album will differ from past releases. On April 25th, Swift revealed that she had commissioned a wall mural in Nashville. The mural was painted by artist Kelsey Montague, and contains an image of a butterfly. In the middle of the butterfly’s wings, the word ‘ME!’ can be seen.

Swift and Urie have praised each other’s music in the past. In a recent essay for Elle UK, Swift listed the Panic! At the Disco track “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” as an example of the power of good music. “I’m clutching a guitar and learning to play the chords and sing the words at the same time, rehearsing for a gig at a coffee house,” she wrote. “When I hear ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ by Panic! At The Disco, I’m transported back to being sixteen and driving down the streets of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with my best friend Abigail, euphorically screaming the lyrics.”

Swift & Urie Have Been Supportive of One Another In the Past

In 2014, Urie named Swift as one of the artists he’d be most interest in working with. “[Definitely] T. Swift. Honestly from the get-go I was into that girl,” he said. “She’s super talented, really smart songwriter, really fun. She seems like really fun to work with. Either way, it would just be fun.” Urie also attended a Swift concert in 2018, where he took photos and posed with fellow fans.

Earlier today, Urie talked about Swift and her upcoming album on his Twitch livestream. “You know it’s gonna be something wild!” he said. “When has she never not brought the heat?! T. Swift, she brings the heat dude.”