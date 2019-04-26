Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’: Meaning, Easter Eggs, & Fan Theories

Taylor Swift just released the first single for her upcoming seventh studio album, “ME!.” Here’s what you need to know about the song’s meaning, as well as hidden Easter eggs and all the fan theories around the song.

The song, which was officially announced on April 25, is a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco; this will mark the first time Swift has released the first single of a new album as a collaboration with another artist.

To Robin Roberts on ABC an hour before the single’s release, Swift said,

‘Me!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it…I think with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Lyrics & Apparent Meaning of ME!

Here are the lyrics to ME!:

[Intro: Taylor Swift]

I promise that you’ll never find another like me [Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

I know that I’m a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you’re the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble’s gonna follow where I go

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there) [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like [Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Baby, that’s the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You went after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie]

‘Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin’ in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like[Chorus: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me [Verse 2: Brendon Urie & Taylor Swift]I know I tend to make it about meI know you never get just what you seeBut I will never bore you, baby(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)And when we had that fight out in the rainYou went after me and called my nameI never wanna see you walk away(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie]‘Cause one of these things is not like the othersLivin’ in winter, I am your summerBaby doll, when it comes to a loverI promise that you’ll never find another like[Chorus: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-oohI’m the only one of meLet me keep you companyEeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-oohYou’re the only one of youBaby, that’s the fun of youAnd I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me [Bridge: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Both]

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

And you can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

The meaning to Swift’s new single appears to be pretty straightforward: the effort to explain to someone that they might be difficult to be in a relationship with, but that it’s worth it because they’re the only one of their kind. Certain parts of the video play into this theme, including unicorns.

Easter Eggs in ME!

Swift hinted at one pretty obvious Easter egg in ME, which she described as a “secret” she’d been keeping for months: a new cat.

Another Easter egg that opens up the video is the snake, named Karen, which became eponymous with Swift’s music for her sixth album, Reputation. Karen is now a different color than she used to be, a pink-and-white colored snake who seems in line with Swift’s new color palette of pastels and technicolor. Even more tellingly, the snake slithers across the screen and bursts into butterflies, which plays into the metamorphosis metaphor that has been the general theme of Swift’s Instagram, as of late.

One user wrote, “Rest In Peace Karyn. Gone but not forgotten.”

The Dixie Chicks can also be seen at one point in the video, in the form of a portrait on a gallery wall:

Some fans are speculating that this means they’ll feature on the new album. However, it’s worth pointing out that the wall is also technically supposed to be an ode to “cool chicks.”

Fan Theories on ME!, Along With TS7 in General

This iconic moment pic.twitter.com/XiMiAPwg7I — brooke 🦋 TAYLOR IS COMING 4.26 (@Brt330) April 26, 2019

During a question and answer period with fans on YouTube leading up to the release of ME!, Swift dropped some substantial clues about her upcoming album, including the fact that it’s already finished (and Selena Gomez has listened to it in full), as well as the fact that the fifth track on the album is about “the holes in the fence.”

People also noted the blue hair that Swift appears to be rocking in some of the scenes for ME!, though it’s not clear if that’s part of the costume or supposed to be indicative of some sort of greater meaning.

One of the more predominant theories circulating about TS7 isn’t one specific notion, but rather the idea that the general aesthetic and mood of the new album will be in stark contrast to Reputation. And that aesthetic change, which has largely been defined as a mass marketing rollout by Swift across several mediums (including magazine covers, her Instagram feed, and her Time 100 outfit), could have implications for her music, as well.

Jill Gutowitz of Vulture writes,