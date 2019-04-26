All the Joe Alwyn References In Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’

Taylor Swift’s new single “ME!” has arrived. The pop track took fans by storm on Friday morning, supported by a pastel-colored music video and vocal contributions from singer Brendon Urie. All signs point to it being a new phase in Swift’s career. But if there’s one thing the songstress is known for, its writing lyrics about her personal relationships. And “ME!” carries on this tradition.

The single makes several references to Swift’s relationship with boyfriend Joe Alywn. The opening verse hints at her past; namely her romances, and how she knows that she’s “a handful” to deal with. Swift also sings about her “psycho” moment on the phone, which many have interpreted as a nod to her smash single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

I know that I’m a handful, baby, uh I know I never think before I jump And you’re the kind of guy the ladies want (And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there) I know that I went psycho on the phone I never leave well enough alone

Swift is acknowledging her shortcomings here, according to Yahoo, and praising Alywn for being able to both put up with her and support her through her creative endeavors. Swift has been blunt about her romantic life in the past, and has even voiced doubts about being able to find a long term partner.

“I’ll probably still be single [at 30],” she told the Telegraph in 2015. “Let’s be honest. No one’s going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it. ‘Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!’ “I don’t know what’s going to happen if I’m ever content in a relationship—no idea how that’s going to work. I don’t even know if that’s possible with the life I have.”

The second verse also makes reference to Alwyn. The lyrics, sung by Swift and Brendon Urie, state that there’s more to the singer than meets the eye, and despite the issues that come with her fame, things will never get boring. Swift takes a potential swipe at her exes here, saying “There’s a lot of lame guys out there.” Some of her most famous exes include Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, John Mayer and Calvin Harris.

I know I tend to make it about me I know you never get just what you see But I will never bore you, baby (And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

This is not the first time that Swift has referenced Alwyn on a track. It’s commonly believed that the track “Gorgeous,” off her 2017 album Reputation, was about her split from actor Tom Hiddleston and her subsequent romance with Alywn.

“You should take it as a compliment / That I’m talking to everyone here but you (but you, but you),” she sang. “And you should think about the consequence / Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room) / If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her / But if you’re single that’s honestly worse.”