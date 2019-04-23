Teairra Marí: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teairra Marí, 31, a singer and reality TV personality known for appearing on the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” faces potential arrest after she failed to appear in court on April 22, 2019.

Mari sued rapper 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, for posting what she said was an obscene photo of her on Instagram. The judge ultimately ruled in 50 Cent’s favor and ordered Mari to pay $30,000 to help cover his attorney fees.

According to the Blast, the hearing on April 22 in Los Angeles had been planned to analyze Mari’s finances. The judge reportedly issued a bench warrant for her arrest. Hollywood Life, citing a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Superior Court, also reported that Mari has until May 22 to appear in court, or else she will be arrested.

Bot Mari and 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to Instagram to comment on the case. He argued that “the law is the law,” while Mari doubled down on her argument that she doesn’t have the money.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Teairra Marí Appeared to Joke About the Warrant By Inserting Her Face Onto a Photo of Forrest Gump Running, With 50 Cent Following Her in a Vehicle

Teairra Marí did not appear to be taking the bench warrant seriously. She posted on Instagram during the evening of April 22, just hours after the judge reportedly issued it.

Mari used an image from the movie Forrest Gump to poke fun at being a “wanted” person. She cropped a photo of her face onto the character’s body as he was running. The driver of the vehicle behind her has 50 Cent’s face.

But some of her followers did not find the Instagram photos humorous, telling Mari that being threatened with arrest was not funny.

Mari used the post to promote her song “I Ain’t Got It,” which she released in early April to respond to 50 Cent’s demand that she pay him the $30,000 the judge ordered her to pay. The lyrics include, “No, I ain’t got it, oh boy, I’m poppin, ‘I’m takin’ off like a rocket, for 30 thousand, that’s what y’all on.” She also accuses 50 Cent of bullying her in the song.

2. 50 Cent Posted a Photo of Himself With a Gavel & Wrote ‘Don’t Play With Me’

50 Cent also took to Instagram shortly after the judge reportedly issued the warrant. He first shared a screenshot of the story in the Blast, which was the first to report on what had happened in court.

He wrote that he felt Mari should have to pay him even more than the judge initially ruled. The caption read, “see the sh*t ain’t funny now, is it Funky.🤔you best be coming up with my money. I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees.🤨The Law is The Law.”

50 Cent followed that with a picture of himself holding a gavel while appearing to sit in the judge’s seat. He appeared to warn Mari, “don’t play with me.” A third photo showed a shirt with the words, “The law is the law.”

In case you’re curious: according to Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

3. The Feud Began in May of 2018 When Teairra Marí Accused 50 Cent of Sharing a Sexual Photo of Her on Social Media

Teairra Marí’s feud with 50 Cent also involves her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad. In a press conference in May of 2018, Mari explained that she had recently broken up with Abdul-Ahad because she claimed she caught him cheating.

Mari said that after the break-up, Abdul-Ahad posted a sex tape and an obscene photo to her own Instagram account, to which he had the password. Mari described feeling “horrified” and humiliated. She said she removed the tape and the photo and changed her password. The photo reportedly showed Mari with semen on her face.

Mari said that 50 Cent, who was friends with Abdul-Ahad, shared the image to his own Instagram account. (The photo was later removed by the platform). Mari said she was also disturbed by the caption, “Get the strap,” which appeared to suggest violence.

4. Teairra Marí Sued 50 Cent & Akbar Abdul-Ahad; The Judge Dismissed the Case in January of 2019 & Ordered Mari to Pay the Rapper Part of His Attorney Fees

50 Cent has always maintained that he did nothing wrong by sharing the picture of Mari. He argued that the photo in question was not sexually explicit in nature because there was no nudity and did not show a sex act. He also argued that the image had already been widely shared online by the time he shared it. As explained above, the photo reportedly showed semen on Mari’s face.

The Los Angeles judge ultimately agreed with the rapper and dismissed the case. But the judge also ordered Mari to pay 50 Cent $30,000 to help pay the attorney fees. 50 Cent initially asked for more than $161,000, as reported by the entertainment magazine XXL.

5. Teairra Marí, a Detroit Native, Signed Her First Record Deal With Jay Z When She Was Just 16 Years Old

Teairra Marí was born in Detroit, Michigan, in late 1987. She has music in her genes; her grandmother was reportedly a backup singer for Aretha Franklin.

She earned her first record deal at age 16, when Jay Z signed her to Def Jam. Her first album, “Roc-A-Fella Presents: Teairra Mari,” was released in 2005. The first single, “Make Her Feel Good,” helped the album reach the #5 spot on the Billboard chart. But she was dropped from the label before she could make a second album.

Since then, Marí has appeared on the reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop.” She appeared in the New York version of the show in 2012, and had a main role in the Hollywood spinoff in 2014.

