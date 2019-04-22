‘Teen Mom: Young Moms Club’ Cast Spoilers

MTV’s newest addition to their Teen Mom reality franchise, Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, premieres tonight. Though the show is new on the MTV schedule, it is actually a rebranding of a reality show and cast they attempted to introduce last year.

With the exception of one new addition, the cast of Teen Mom: Young Moms Club is the same as MTV’s Pretty Little Mamas, which was quickly canceled after two episodes in 2018. There has been some confusion about the “new” show and its cast, which was addressed by the @TeenMomYMC Twitter account: “Time to address the elephant in the room. We understand the confusion around the announcement of #YoungMomsClub. At the heart of #PrettyLittleMamas was a story of 6 moms trying to navigate life, relationships and motherhood. We quickly realized that story is best told through the #TeenMom lens. You’ve seen some of their journey, but we hope that you’ll take a chance to experience the rest.”

Here’s what you should know about the Teen Mom: Young Moms Club cast:

Alyssa Meyers

Alyssa Meyers upcoming wedding to her now-husband Brandon is a major part of her story on the first season of the show, as well as the impact her mom’s cancer diagnosis had on setting a date for the wedding. She and Brandon have a son together named Kayden, who was a part of his parents’ wedding on September 28, 2018.

Chandlar Walby

On this season, Chandlar is pregnant with her second child, whose father is her boyfriend, Aaron. In addition to maintaining her relationship and her friendships, she also needs to improve her co-parenting relationship with her ex James, who is the father of her daughter Aubrey. Since the filming of Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, she gave birth to her son, Jaxton. Chandlar regularly posts photos with both of her children on Instagram; her account has 12,000 followers and counting.

Cheyenne Latu

Us Weekly reports that Cheyenne and her husband Teli will be dealing with financial struggles this season, and Cheyenne will turn to her mother for help. They have two children together, Kiele and King, and the now 25-year-old shares experiences with her family of four on her social media as an influencer.

Heather Miinch

According to Us Weekly, Heather is the one cast member who did not previously appear on Pretty Little Mamas. On the first season of the show, Heather is on bed rest during her second pregnancy; she is now mom to her two young boys, Levi and Nix, who she shares with her husband. Both Heather and her husband are business owners.

Nicole Pleskow

Nicole is a single mom to her daughter Noelle and a grad student at USC. This season, Distractify reports that she will be spending time with new boyfriend Michael, of whom her friends are skeptical. Michael does not appear in any recent Instagram posts, but her close relationship to her daughter is apparent on the social media platform.

Nikki Hussey

Nikki is pursuing a modeling career, and battling that professional aspiration with being a mom to her daughter Alaia and girlfriend to Alaia’s father, Ryan. On her Instagram, Nikki models styles by brands such as Forever 21 and Revolve; she also has a YouTube channel on which she posts vlog-style videos of her hair, makeup, and beauty looks.

Tune in to MTV’s new show Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, Monday nights at 10/9c.