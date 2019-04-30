Can You Watch ‘The 100’ Season 6 Premiere on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, or the UK?

The CW’s hit show The 100 is premiering Season 6 tonight, and fans are already wondering when they can watch it on Netflix. The 100 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern in the United States. Can you watch the premiere on Netflix today too? The answer is complicated: it depends on where you live. Read on for more details about when The 100 Season 6 is available on Netflix in the U.S., the U.K., and other countries.

The 100 Season 6 won’t be released on Netflix in the United States until about a week after the season finale airs on The CW. This is actually earlier than many other networks release their shows to Netflix in the U.S. In 2016, Netflix and The CW reached an agreement that in the United States, Netflix could stream full seasons for all of the CW’s shows starting eight days after each show’s finale aired. That means that within eight days of the Season 6 finale of The 100, the full season will be available on Netflix in the U.S. For example, The 100 Season 4 aired its finale on The CW on May 24, 2017, and Season 4 was released on Netflix on June 1, 2017. In other words, you won’t be able to watch the Season 6 premiere on Netflix in the United States anytime soon.

Unlike some other CW shows, The 100 is a little more complicated when it comes to when it’s released on Netflix outside of the United States. In the U.K., it’s not known when The 100 will be on Netflix there, but it won’t be any time soon. E4 has first rights for airing the show in the UK. For Season 5, E4 began airing The 100 on May 9, 2018. Season 6 is expected to premiere in the UK sometime in Spring 2019, but an exact date isn’t yet known.

In Canada, each episode of Season 6 will be released on Netflix around 3 a.m. Eastern the day after it premieres in the U.S. (around 12 a.m. Pacific time.)

I hate that I have to wait for it on Wednesday via @Netflix_CA. Avoiding those spoilers like…🏃‍♀️ #The100 https://t.co/CZCBKaJWcg — Christie Lee (@cledgley) April 30, 2019

In the Netherlands and Belgium, Season 6 episodes are released on Netflix six days after they premiere in the U.S.

In Holland and the Czech Republic, viewers have said that new episodes are available on Netflix the Monday after they air in the U.S.

Meanwhile, viewers in Sweden, Finland, and Australia say that Netflix is still on an earlier season of The 100, so you’ll have to wait a long time for Season 6. Australia, for example, is only up to Season 4 on Netflix so far.