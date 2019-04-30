‘The 100’ Season 6 Premiere: Time & Channel in Pacific, Eastern & Central Time Zones

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of The 100. It’s been a long time since we saw that shocking ending to Season 5, and fans have been excited to see what’s going to happen next. Here’s everything you need to know about when the episode is airing and how to watch it.

WHAT TIME DOES ‘THE 100’ PREMIERE AIR? Tonight’s premiere of The 100 airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) That’s an hour later than it aired in the second half of last season.

If you’re in the Pacific time zone, it will air at 9 p.m. Pacific (local time) for you, a delayed West Coast broadcast, so stay away from Twitter and social media until it’s aired if you don’t want to be spoiled.

WHAT CHANNEL IS ‘THE 100’ ON TONIGHT? The 100 will air be broadcast on The CW tonight. To find out what channel The 100 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

And no, you still can’t watch Season 6 of The 100 on Netflix yet in the U.S. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the premiere on Amazon, it will be made available about 24 hours after it airs in the U.S. That’s one of the main ways folks in the U.K. watch The 100, since Netflix doesn’t have any seasons of The 100 available there either.

If you’re in Canada, Netflix should have the Season 6 premiere available for around midnight the day it premieres in the U.S. In the Netherlands, Belgium, Holland, and the Czech Republic, the premiere will be released on Netflix six days after it premieres in the U.S. (i.e. you’ll be able to watch it on Monday.)

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet; several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.”

Here’s a trailer.

By the way, we have some great news. The 100 has already been renewed for Season 7. It’s great to go into this season knowing that the story will continue another season.

