‘The 100’ Season 6 Review: The First Two Episodes Revive that Raw Drive To Survive

Season 6 of The 100 may not be premiering until April 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern, but The CW was kind enough to provide a review copy of Episodes 1 and 2 for Heavy to watch. And although there’s a lot I promised not to share so I could watch these two episodes (including any major spoilers), I can share that you will not be disappointed by the new season. It’s raw, it’s creative, it’s energetic, and it really brings back the intensity and sense of discovery that we enjoyed from Season 1. Remember everyone first landed on the ground and how everything was new and terrifying? That exploration-meets-horror-movie feel is back. This show has returned to its post-apocalyptic roots and the raw drive to survive.

Returning to Its Roots

Episode 1, which airs on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern, is called “Sanctum.” The synopsis reads: “Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.”

Episode 2, which airs May 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern, is called “Red Sun Rising.” The synopsis reads: “The team on the ground flights to survive the threat they face on the new planet. Meanwhile, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) must join forces with an unlikely ally to save everyone on board the Mothership.”

These two episodes bring us back to the show’s roots. At times, it felt like I was having flashbacks of Season 1 (which is a good thing!) When Season 5 ended, Bellamy and Clarke woke from cryosleep 125 years later and were greeted by Monty and Harper’s son, Jordan. Monty and Harper woke to find that their original plan for returning to Earth wasn’t going to work and they needed to find a new solution so everyone could survive. They gave birth to Jordan and didn’t put him into cryo-sleep until he was the age we see him now. In a video, Monty shared that after 30 years, he cracked the Eligius 3 mission file and is sending them to a planet far away that’s suitable for life.

Of course, ever since seeing the Season 5 ending I’ve been impatient to see the new season. I love the idea of new beginnings and an unexplored planet where literally anything can happen. It’s kind of like Lost in Space, but for adults.

The first two episodes of Season 6 hit every point perfectly. We have characters on the ground again, experiencing the new world for the first time and all the dangers and surprises that go with that. And we have characters in the sky, helping them along the way as best they can.

Clarke, Bellamy, Raven, Abby, Murphy, Octavia — They’re Authentic & Raw in Season 6

Clarke and Bellamy fans will be happy to know that the two share numerous scenes together in the first two episodes, but they’re more like confidantes who have each other’s backs while working through major issues with each other, rather than the will-they-won’t-they that haunted them for many seasons past.

And on that note — Lexa isn’t forgotten either. In fact, Lexa and Clarke’s relationship has a pretty big impact on Clarke in one of the first two episodes, and viewers can tell that Clarke is still struggling with that loss. We get quite the deep-dive into Clarke’s insecurities in that episode and realize just how tough things still are for her. I can’t get into more details beyond that, but I think you’ll find it revealing.

You’ll also be happy to know that we get tons of Murphy in the first two episodes. His character might even be better than ever before, but that’s all I’ll say about that. :)

We also get lots of Raven too. Sadly, she’s still the character that the plot beats up on. :( But I have a personal theory about some good things that might be in store for her future, and I bet I won’t be the only one who picks up on it…

Jordan, Monty and Harper’s son, is a great new addition. I’m fascinated to see how his story continues.

And last but not least: Abby is back. She’s finally displaying some of that spunk that Clarke inherited from her. She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Characters Have To Face the Consequences of Their Past Decisions & It’s Really Satisfying

One thing I really liked is how characters’ past decisions are not forgotten, and their friends (or forced colleagues) are treating one another realistically based on how they’ve acted in the past. All those crazy decisions that Clarke made last season (and that made a lot of fans angry as she put Madi’s well being in front of everyone else) are not forgotten.

And all things Octavia did (man I hated her by the end of the season) aren’t forgotten either. Everyone will have to deal with the consequences of their decisions, and trust will be tough to rebuild. (Minor spoiler: I still don’t like Octavia. Can’t elaborate on why. I’ll leave that up to your imagination.)

I have to say that it felt very satisfying to see some characters voicing things that I’ve thought, and the plot not glossing over decisions that angered me last season.

The New Planet Is Breathtaking & Horrifying

The new planet is breathtaking and horrifying, all rolled into one. To be honest, when I saw the trailer for Season 6 I was skeptical. Certain plot points looked like they might be cheap horror movie fodder. But every plot is handled maturely. Plots that I was worried about actually kept me entranced and on the edge of my seat.

And the new planet is beautiful. They did a great job at making the planet feel like it’s not Earth. There’s an entirely new ecosystem to explore, new people, new animals, and new rules to learn. You might want to take notes and have your phone ready to grab some screenshots along the way. There’s a lot to study and ponder later.

One last point that I found fascinating, but can’t elaborate on quite yet: the mythology and backstory from past seasons will still be playing a role in the new season. All that worldbuilding wasn’t for naught, even though we’re on a new world. I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out.

If you stepped away from The 100 because plot advancements from Season 5 bothered you, I think you’ll like Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 6. And if you stayed and enjoyed Season 5, I think you’re going to love Season 6. It’s a beautiful work of art.

