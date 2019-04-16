‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Men: The Contestants to Watch This Season

The premiere date for season 15 of The Bachelorette is May 13, 2019 and Hannah Brown will be looking for love. A whole new batch of contestants are in the mix, vying for the heart of Brown, but some will get a lot more screen time than others. ABC even introduced five of the cast members, on TV already during The Bachelor 2019 finale. Read on for the rundown on the men to watch this season and beware of minor spoilers.

Tyler Cameron

Well, I gotta root for my home town boy, Tyler C, for the new #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/qNxYF3QzOA — Capt Tiffany Copeland (@NautiYachty) March 15, 2019

Tyler Cameron, like some of the other men listed below, is rumored to be a front-runner this season, according to Reality Steve. Cameron is a male model who also works in construction, building homes, according to his private Instagram account. Cameron isn’t the only Tyler this season, which means he will probably be referred to as Tyler C.

Jed Wyatt

Jed W. Could Be a Frontrunner for Hannah's Heart In 'The Bachelorette' https://t.co/OcTFXwZhny — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) March 29, 2019

Jed Wyatt is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, according to Reality Steve. Marie Claire has reported that Wyatt has also worked as a dancer in Nashville at the Music City Male Revue. Shannon Ford from Very Cavallari was pictured with Wyatt and some of the other dancers when they were shirtless, on the job.

Luke Parker

The Bachelorette’s Luke Parker only wanted Hannah B: Here’s what you need to know https://t.co/sLBrV37cVB pic.twitter.com/iaMnczRTKZ — Shake IT News Digest (@days7) March 16, 2019

According to Parker’s LinkedIn account, he is an entrepreneur who works part-time at CrossFit. Parker got to meet Brown on the 2019 Bachelor finale and upon speaking to her, he said, “You are the only one that I wanted to be the next bachelorette. And now that I’m here actually holding your hands, in real life, seriously this is just blowing my mind and I seriously cannot wait to get to know you on a deeper level and just go on this adventure with you.” According to the Gainesville Times, it was Parker’s sister-in-law, Hannah, who applied for The Bachelor for him.

Connor Saeli

Meet the high-earning and outdoorsy Connor Saeli, one of the favorites to steal Hannah B's heart on the new season of #TheBachelorette! #bachelorette https://t.co/UNfaGA6NEk — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) March 15, 2019

Connor Saeli is an analyst at Goldman Sachs and he resides in Dallas, Texas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Garrett Powell

Powell is an assistant golf pro at Shoal Creek Country Club in Alabama, as reported by Reality Steve . And, according to his Facebook account , he even studied golf management.

Demi Burnett, a friend of Brown’s from The Bachelor 2019, weighed in on why she thinks Brown is going to be an amazing Bachelorette star. Cosmopolitan reported Burnett saying, “The cool thing about Hannah is that she’s so real. She’s not gonna keep around anyone she doesn’t feel it with. Like I just feel like she’s gonna be eliminating them left and right … I don’t think she’d put up with somebody trying to ground her more. I think she needs somebody who’s gonna be right by her side egging her on.”

Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on May 13, 2019, for the premiere of The Bachelorette season 15.

And, for those who cannot wait, there will be a Bachelorette Reunion special airing on May 6, 2019.