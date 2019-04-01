Is Marcia Clark’s ‘The Fix’ Based on a True Story? The Show vs. the O.J. Simpson Case

ABC’s new legal drama The Fix was created by Marcia Clark, who was the lead prosecutor during the O.J. Simpson murder case. Since Clark’s show is about a district attorney making a comeback after losing a famous double murder trial, fans can’t help but draw comparisons between the show’s plotline and Clark’s personal story, and wonder about the extent to which The Fix is based on true events.

ABC’s official synopsis of their new show reads “Attorney and author Marcia Clark co-writes and executive produces a new legal drama about Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.”

At first glance, the first half of this synopsis feels rather similar to what happened to Marcia Clark in real-life; however, we know that there was not a subsequent O.J. Simpson trial years later for her to “redeem herself” in. They are calling the show a “revenge fantasy” rather than a retelling of true events. Clark told TV Insider “Though Maya Travis and I share an ‘origin story’ and a devotion to justice, she really isn’t me. I’m sorry, but you won’t learn anything new about me personally. ‘The Fix’ is a totally fictional imagining of what might happen if the killer who got away with murder the first time winds up charged with murder again — and the prosecutor who lost the first trial comes back to try and bring him to justice this time.”

In an interview with Access, Marcia Clark talked about the parts of the pilot that hit close to home for her, and where they jumped off the facts to land in the fictional world of the story. She said “we wanted to set the table in a way that would immediately tell the audience this is where we are and this is who we are and it would be a recognizable thing, which is something we intend to do in every season. We are going to have recognizable people that are taken in very different directions than the real world took them.” She acknowledged that it was tough to write the pilot, watch it being shot, and then rewatch it as it aired because the intensity is captured so similarly to what she experienced after her loss in the O.J. Simpson trial and “much more real than [she] would have hoped it to be.” She asserted, however, that right after that opening sequence, which is modeled after her own real-life experience, the show goes into “fiction world,” saying that they only drew from her own true story to set the table for their drama.

According to the New York Post, The Fix is meant to be an anthology series, which means that the high-profile murder case at the center of the first season (as well as any of its similarities to the O.J. Simpson trial) will conclude with the season 1 finale; the show’s protagonist Maya Travis (played by Robin Tunney) will have a new case to solve in season 2.

