‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 14: What Time & Channel Is the Finale Tonight?

Tonight we are saying goodbye to The Orville back after a long, long wait. It feels like the show is ending far too soon. Here is what time and channel you will want to be watching in order to not miss a minute of the show’s season finale.

SEASON 2 FINALE TIME: Tonight, The Orville airs on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S.

If you’re in the UK, you’re a week behind the U.S. so you won’t be seeing the finale this week. The Orville airs on FOX in the UK also.

CHANNEL: The Orville airs on Fox. To find out what channel Fox is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox is on for you in your region.

HULU PREMIERE TIME: If you’re watching on Hulu, the Season 2 episodes typically are available the next day around 2 a.m. However, if you’re on Hulu with Live TV, then you can watch the episodes simultaneously as they air on Fox or later with Live TV’s Enhanced Cloud DVR.

SYNOPSIS: The synopsis reads: “The crew must contend with the disastrous fallout from Kelly’s decision.” It sounds like there’s going to be a lot of fallout from last week’s episode and the decision Past-Kelly made that changes the timeline.

Here’s a quick look back at how last week ended.

At the very end of the episode last week, Young Kelly wakes up seven years in the past, lying on the floor and very confused. It looks like Isaac’s experiment worked. But then something unexpected happens. Just like he said, Ed calls Kelly early in the morning to ask for a second date. Older Kelly had told Ed that she thought about turning him down, but they had so much fun the night before that she decided to accept his second date. But Young Kelly does something different this time. She actually turns Ed down and decides there’s really no future for them. She takes a very different path than Older Kelly did. By the end of the episode we didn’t know if the timeline was fractured or a single timeline. But if Young Kelly’s decision changes the future, then we know they were all part of a single timeline.

Young Kelly even said she wouldn’t be able to resist the temptation of using future info to help her younger self. It looks like she predicted her own weaknesses perfectly.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Orville yet, you can watch full episodes of Season 1 and catch up on Season 2 on Fox here or on Hulu.

Want to stay updated on The Orville and other scifi shows this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates on The Orville; choose the scifi and fantasy TV option when you sign up.