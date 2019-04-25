Is ‘The Orville’ Season 2 on Netflix, Amazon or Hulu?

Now that The Orville is wrapping up, you’re probably wondering if you can catch Season 2 on any of your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. The answer is maybe, depending on which service you want to watch The Orville on.

The Orville is not available on Netflix in the U.S. or the U.K. Most of Fox’s shows have left Netflix in the United States due to a Hulu deal that’s bringing more of Fox’s library to their streaming platform. Disney’s deal with 20th Century Fox also involves starting a video-on-demand service called Disney+, so you can expect even more Fox titles to leave Netflix.

In short, don’t expect The Orville to be on Netflix any time soon. That includes both Season 1 and the newest season.

Hulu, of course, is a different story. The Orville is available on Hulu in the U.S. New episodes are typically added the next day (around 2 a.m.) for regular Hulu customers, and Hulu Live customers can watch new episodes live as they air or later on the cloud DVR whenever they want. In fact, all of Season 1 and all of Season 2 (up until tonight’s finale) are available on Hulu for viewing.

You can also watch The Orville on Amazon Prime Video. Both seasons are available to view (with purchase, of course.) Each episode is listed at $2.99 for HD, and only the Season 2 finale isn’t available yet, as of the time of publication. If you have a Season 2 pass on Amazon Video, Amazon notes: “New episodes are automatically added Your Video Library as soon as possible after their original network air date (usually the following day). We’ll send you an email notification when new episodes are available.”

If you’re in the UK, you can catch The Orville on Fox UK, and you can watch new episodes On Demand after they’ve aired on Thursdays. But remember: the UK is one week behind the U.S., so you won’t be seeing the finale until next week. If you’re in Australia, The Orville is on Viceland and streams on SBS On Demand.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Orville yet, you can watch full episodes of Season 1 on Fox here or on Hulu. You can also catch The Orville on Amazon Prime’s video service.