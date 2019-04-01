The Voice 2019 Judges Teams So Far

The battle rounds for The Voice 2019 are in full swing and the judges’ teams are practically complete. John Legend joined the panel this season and he has definitely taken his role as a coach seriously. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are the other three returning judges this season, and each of them has taken on talented artists, in hopes of winning The Voice season 16. Get to know more about each of the teams so far and the contestants in each group in our rundown below.

Team Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ 2019

On Adam Levine’s team so far are Celia Babini, LB Crew, Ciera Dumas, Domenic Haynes, Andrew Jannakos, Kalvin Jarvis, Mari, Patrick McAloon, Karly Moreno, Jimmy Mowery, Anthony Ortiz, and Rod Stokes. Haynes got chair turns from Levine and Blake Shelton, while coach John Legend was blocked from bidding. Domenic Haynes is 18 years old and is from Tampa, Florida. He ultimately went with Team Adam this season.

LB Crew is 29 years old and is from Little Rock, Arkansas. LB Crew’s blind audition was performing “Waves”, which earned a four-chair turn from the judges. But, Adam Levine was the lucky coach picked out of the four. Trey Rose was a part of Levine’s team but he was eliminated in the battles. Rod Stokes was previously on Blake Shelton’s team and was stolen by Levine after losing his battle round.

John Legend’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2019

The contestants on board with John Legend so far this season are Betsy Ade, Denton Arnell, Oliv Blu, Talon Cardon, Maelyn Jarmon, Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Lisa Ramey, Shawn Sounds, Kayslin Victoria, and Beth Griffith-Manley. Jarmon got a four-chair turn from the judges during her blind audition, but picked Legend to be her coach. Jarmon is 26 years old, hails from Frisco, Texas and performed “Fields of Gold” for the blind auditions.

Julian King is 25 years old and comes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He defaulted to John Legend’s team, but Legend had also blocked Adam Levine from bidding on him. As for Beth Griffith-Manley, she was previously a part of Kelly Clarkson’s team and was stolen by Legend after losing her battle round.

Team Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ 2019

The Bundys, Alena D’Amico, Karen Galera, Rebecca Howell, Abby Kasch, Jackson Marlow, Rizzi Myers, David Owens, Presley Tennant, Jej Vinson, and Matthew Johnson are on Team Kelly this season. Rizzi Myers got chair turn from both Clarkson and Blake Shelton, while John Legend was blocked from making a bid for Myers. Rizzi Myers is 29 years old and is from Nashville, Tennessee. Jej Vinson is 22 and is from Davao City, Philippines. She got a four-chair turn during her blind audition and picked Kelly Clarkson as her coach.

Johnson was previously on John Legend’s team and he got a four-chair turn during his blind audition. Matthew Johnson is 26 years old and is from Jacksonville, Florida. Mikaela Astel was on Clarkson’s team but was eliminated during the battles.

Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2019

Blake Shelton’s contestants this season include Kendra Checketts, Kim Cherry, Dalton Dover, Cecily Hannigan, LiLi Joy, Hannah Kay, Carter Lloyd Horne, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, Selkii, and Andrew Sevener. Rigdon is 24 years old and is from Singer, Louisiana. Both Shelton and Clarkson turned their chairs for him during the blind auditions, while John Legend was blocked from making a play for him.

Dexter Roberts is 27 years old and is from Fayette, Alabama. For his blind audition, he got a four-chair turn from the judges for his performance of “Like a Cowboy”. He ended up going with Blake Shelton for his coach.