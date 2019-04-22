‘The Voice’ 2019 Contestants: Live Cross Battles Spoilers Part 2

Tonight is part 2 of the Live Cross Battles on The Voice 2019, which means that the remaining contestants will face off against one another, in impromptu pairings. The judges pick one of their contestants to compete and then pick one of the other teams to go up against. That team’s coach then chooses one of their contestants to send into the match.

Last week, half of the remaining contestants competed and some moved forward, while others were eliminated. Tonight, the remaining artists performing are:

Team Kelly — Abby Kasch, The Bundys, Rebecca Howell, and Jej Vinson

Team Adam — Kendra Checketts, LB Crew, and Kalvin Jarvis

Team John — Beth Griffith-Manley, Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Jimmy Mowery, and Shawn Sounds

Team Blake — Gyth Rigdon, Carter Lloyd Horne, Karly Moreno, and Andrew Sevener

In order to keep some of your favorite contestants in the mix, you must cast your votes. Viewers can vote for the artists by using App Voting and Online Voting for the April 22, 2019 episode tonight. Voting opens at the end of the ET/CT broadcast on The Voice Official App (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. For the official voting rules, please visit nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules. If you are using The Voice app, once you open the app, tap the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC Profile by using your e-mail address, your Facebook credentials, or your Google credentials. If you already have registered for an NBC Profile in the past, then hit the Sign In link at the bottom of the sign-up form and then complete the required fields in order to sign in to your existing account.

An NBC Profile is required for users to be able to vote. In addition, there is a 10 vote limit per person. Any online voting attempts that total more than ten (10) votes per artist, per e-mail address, will NOT be counted as valid votes.

Tomorrow night, the votes will be revealed on the live results show and fans will get to see who made it through to the next part of the competition. Season 16 of The Voice is airing twice per week for the Live Cross Battles, on Monday and Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time-delayed and 7 p.m. CT. The Cross Battles and Live Cross Battles Results will conclude on April 23, 2019, on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.