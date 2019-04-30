The Voice 2019: Top 13 Contestant Predictions

The Voice whittles down 24 contestants to the top 13 on tonight’s episode. The top 13 winners are determined by a combination of coach saves and audience votes. The top eight contestants will be determined by the singers who received the most votes from the audience. Each of the four coach will also get to choose a singer to save from his or her team.

So who will move on? Who will get eliminated? We’ve listed out each of the 24 contestants below, with who we think will move on and who we think will get sent home.

1. Carter Lloyd Horne

Horne wowed audiences and coaches alike with his spirited rendition of Elvis’ “Heartbreak Hotel.” He has a retro flair to his stage presence, which could go a long way with older viewers. We predict that he makes it through to the next round.

2. Dexter Roberts

Roberts performed the track “Ain’t Nothing Bout You” by Brooke’s & Dunn. He has a pleasant vocal and a likewise stage presence, but in terms of competition, he doesn’t necessarily have the “It” factor that the coaches are looking for. Roberts could possibly get the boot tonight.

3. Kim Cherry

Cherry performed the TLC classic “Waterfalls.” She impressed, not only through her singing, but her piano playing skills as well. She may not have the fanfare of some of her peers, but we see Cherry getting through on the strength of her talent.

4. Gyth Ridgon

Ridgon, who’s Team Blake, performed “I Want to Be Loved Like That” by Shenandoah. He nailed the performance, and is among the handful of contestants who is a sure thing when it comes to the top 13. Expect to see more of him in the future.

5. Kendra Checketts

Checketts performed “Bay Guy” by Billie Eilish. The song selection, coupled with her raspy vocals, make her a unique artist, but its unclear whether her eccentricities will connect with the audience. Checketts is one competitor who’s fate can go either way.

6. Olive Blu

Blu performed “The Girl from Ipanema” by Astrud and Joao Gilberto. She has a stylish, jazzy delivery, but her vocals did get pitchy at times, and her 1960s song selection may be too niche to captivate younger viewers. Blu could be headed for elimination tonight.

7. Andrew Sevener

Sevener performed “Boots On” by Randy Houser. He tore through the track with powerhouse vocals and a stage presence that already feels pretty polished. We predict that Sevener will not have any trouble cracking the top 13.

8. Selkii

Selkii performed “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. Selkii gave fans a terrific rendition of the song, but we fear that her nuanced approach may be dwarfed by some of the more explosive contestants. Selkii might be in trouble tonight.

9. Betsy Ade

Ade will perform “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet. The song is a good fit for her exuberant stage presence, and her boisterous vocals, but there’s a chance Ade could be on the bubble after her underwhelming performance during the Cross Battles.

10. Domenic Haynes

Haynes performed a stunning rendition of “Love is a Losing Game” by Amy Winehouse. His vocal style is unique among his peers, but the risk, of course, is whether his uniqueness will crossover and be a hit with the coaches and viewers.

11. Mari

Mari performed “Work It Out” by Tye Tribbett. She’s another performer with a unique vocal style, but her brash, yelling delivery may be a bit much for the people voting at home. We could see Mari getting the boot tonight.’

12. Kalvin Jarvis

Jarvis performed “Mine” by Bazzi. His rendition was superb, with smooth vocal delivery and an upper register that seemed to wow everyone listening. We think (and hope) that Jarvis will crack the top 13.

13. Shawn Sounds

Sounds performed “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder. Sounds has tons of energy and vocal precision, but he’s yet to deliver a show-stopping moment that gets coaches and audiences alike talking. While a safe pick, he’s also a likely pick for the top 13.

14. Maelyn Jarmon

Jarmon performed “Falling Water” by Maggie Rogers. It was a complete knockout performance, full of passion and vocal timing. Consider Jarmon to be another sure thing to crack the top 13.

15. Jimmy Mowery

Mowery performed “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer. Mowery has a definite star quality to his performances, and he’s got the looks to make it big, but his vocals were a bit rough at the start of the song. The way we see it, Mowery would be towards the bottom of the top 13 if he makes it.

16. Celia Babini

Babini performed “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. The song perfectly suited her fierce vocals, and she tore into it, delivering one of the best performances this season. Expect to see Babini continue past tonight.

17. Lisa Ramey

Ramey performed “The Weight” by The Band. She put on an electrifying performance that got the crowd on its feet, playing to her talents as a natural entertainer. If she falls up short in terms of audience votes, we can see Ramey getting saved by a coach.

18. Jacob Maxwell

Maxwell performed “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. He has a powerful voice, but the song didn’t seem like a natural fit, and the performance overall felt a bit stiff. Depending on the output of some of his peers, we can see Maxwell getting eliminated.

19. Abby Kasch

Kasch performed “I Got the Boy” by Janet Kramer. Her vocals were spotty throughout the performance, and she fell a bit flat in spots, so we don’t expect to see Kasch continue past tonight.

20. Jej Vinson

Vinson performed “Love Lies” by Khalid. This performance was impressive by any measure, and was more enough to ensure Vinson’s passage to the next round. He’s a top 13 pick for sure.

21. Rebecca Howell

Howell performed “Wild One” by Faith Hill. She has a polished country delivery, and she never wavered vocally, making her a definite contender to crack the top 13 during tonight’s episode.

22. Matthew Johnson

Johnson performed “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Like Howell, Johnson has a strong, soulful voice, but his performance scanned as a bit bland, especially compared to some of his peers. Johnson is on the bubble as to whether he makes it or gets cut.

23. Pressley Tennant

Tennant will perform “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” by Miley Cyrus. She took some liberties with the original song, and they ultimately paid off. We think Tennant has the personality and vocal chops to move on to the top 13.

24. Rod Stokes

Stokes performed “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers. The performance is solid, but solid might not be enough to advance to the next round. We could see Stokes getting eliminated tonight.