‘The Voice’ 2019 Voting for the Live Cross Battles

Usually, at this point in the competition for The Voice, the Knockout Rounds take place. But, this season, the Knockouts have been replaced by the new Live Cross Battles for 2019. So, America’s votes are already being incorporated in the new season. This means that fans need to know how to vote.

Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants by using App Voting and Online Voting during the April 15, 2019 and April 22, 2019 episodes. Voting opens at the end of the ET/CT broadcast on The Voice Official App (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. For the official rules, please visit nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules. If you are using the app, once you open the app, tap the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC Profile by using your e-mail address, your Facebook credentials, or your Google credentials. If you already have registered for an NBC Profile in the past, then hit the Sign In link at the bottom of the sign up form and complete the required fields in order to sign in to your existing account.

An NBC Profile is required for users to be able to vote. In addition, there is a 10 vote limit. Any online voting attempts that total above ten (10) votes per artist, per e-mail address will NOT be counted as valid votes.

For those who want to know exactly how the Live Cross Battles work, NBC has stated, “The new Live Cross Battles round will begin with 32 artists remaining in the competition. Over the course of two weeks, eight pairs of 16 artists will perform each Monday … Each artist will perform an individual song, and their fate is in America’s hands to decide the winner. On the Tuesday results shows, host Carson Daly will reveal the winner of each Cross Battle, and 16 artists will advance to the next round through America’s vote. For the first time ever, each coach will also have the opportunity to save or steal eliminated artists live in the moment. The coaches will have one save and one steal to use over the course of the Cross Battles, and they will only have ten seconds to decide if they want to push their button to save or steal an artist.”

The 32 artists participating are listed below, on each of their teams, which are made up of 32 artists, are listed below:

TEAM ADAM LEVINE

Andrews Jannakos

Celia Babina

Domenic Haynes

Kalvin Jarvis

Kendra Checketts

LB Crew

Mari Jones

Rod Stokes

TEAM JOHN LEGEND

Beth Griffith-Manley

Julian King

Jacob Maxwell

Jimmy Mowery

Kayslin Victoria

Lisa Ramey

Maelyn Jarmon

Shawn Sounds

TEAM KELLY CLARKSON

Abby Kasch

Betsy Ade

The Bundys

Jej Vinson

Karen Galera

Matthew Johnson

Presley Tennant

Rebecca Howell

TEAM BLAKE SHELTON

Andrew Sevener

Carter Lloyd Horne

Dexter Roberts

Gyth Rigdon

Karly Moreno

Kim Cherry

Oliv Blu

Selkii

Season 16 of The Voice is airing twice per week for the Live Cross Battles, on Monday and Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time-delayed and 7 p.m. CT. The Cross Battles and Live Cross Battles Results will conclude on April 23, 2019.