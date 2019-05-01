The Voice Comeback Contestants 2019: Final 2 Winners Compete

The Voice airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC, and the top 24 contestants from last night’s episode will be learning the results of their performances and finding out which contestants are moving forward. The final two Comeback Artists will also get a chance to compete for an Instant Save, which allows one of them to be saved by at-home viewers and move on as the 13th contestant.

The official NBC synopsis for tonight’s show reads: “America will vote 8 artists through and each coach will have one save. The Voice’s ‘Fifth Coach,’ Bebe Rexha will appear to support the final two Comeback Artists as they perform live for a chance to re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save. The winning artist will then indicate which team they would like to join.”

During tonight’s results show, Carson Daly will reveal the eight artists who received the most votes and will advance to the Top 13, according to Gold Derby. Then each of the four coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levineand Blake Shelton — will get to save one of their remaining artists.

Kanard Thomas is one of the final two comeback artists performing for America’s Save tonight. Who he is up against hasn’t been announced, although it will be one of the artists who were eliminated during the Cross Battles. One of the two will earn the live “Twitter Save” by fans voting during their performances, and will earn a spot as the 13th artist to remain in the competition.

UPDATE: LB Crew ended up being the other artist.

Thomas is the only artist remaining who failed to turn a chair this season, and has made his way through all the rounds on the Comeback Stage to make it to the Finale, which Thomas says is his dream come true. According to Talent Recap, he has a 10-year-old son who “already thinks he’s famous” and is so excited to see his dad on the show. He hopes to make his son proud by continuing to move on in the competition and moving on from his blind audition.

Last week, Thomas beat out final opponent Ciera Dumas for the Comeback Stage after performing “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Thomas was a musician in a blues band on a cruise ship before auditioning for “The Voice,” according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Do you think Thomas has a chance to make it into the top 13? He is clearly talented enough to have beat out all of the other contestants who were guided by Rexha after they didn’t receive a turn from Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend in the blind auditions, so depending on how he performs tonight, and who he is up against, Thomas may have a shot of continuing on through the competition.

Let us know your thoughts on Thomas in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the results of last night’s performances, and to see who Thomas is up against, only on NBC.

READ NEXT: American Idol Recap from Last Night’s Eliminations – 4/29/2019

