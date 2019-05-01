‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 13 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 16

Tonight was the first big results show for The Voice 2019, narrowing down the top 24 and a Comeback Artist to the top 13 contestants. The top 2 contestants from each team were put through, followed by each of the coaches selecting one of their remaining artists to stay in the competition. Then, the two remaining comeback artists from the digital companion series The Comeback Stage perform for America’s Twitter votes. Only one of the comeback artists gets to rejoin the competition and it’s all based on real-time voting.

Read on for tonight’s winner results and recap, as the show airs live.

Before getting into the results, host Carson Daly got some insight from the judges about the competition. He then brought out the top 24 to deliver some results. First, contestant Gyth Rigdon, from Blake Shelton’s team, was revealed to have had the most streams last night. And, he was the first contestant to be announced as safe.

The next singer saved by the votes was then revealed to be Shawn Sounds, from John Legend’s team. And, from Team Blake, Carter Lloyd Horne was revealed to be saved as well.

Before getting into more results, Adam Levine took the stage with his team to perform. And then it was time for further reveals …

From Team Kelly, Rod Stokes was the next contestant announced to be moving forward. Then, another Team Blake contestant was announced as making it into the competition – Kim Cherry.

Kelly Clarkson then took the stage to perform a song from the movie Ugly Dolls called “Broken and Beautiful”. Her performance was announced by her co-star and fellow coach, Shelton.

And then, more fates were announced. America chose to save Dexter Roberts from Team Blake, followed by Maelyn Jarmon from Team Legend. Another contestant put through to the top 13 by the voters at home was … Blake Shelton’s contestant, Andrew Sevener.

After a short commercial break, Bebe Rexha joined host Carson Daly to talk about being the coach for The Voice Comeback Stage. She dished on singer Kanard Thomas going up against a mystery cast-off from the Live Cross Battles tonight. And, the eliminated artist from the Live Cross Battles, chosen to go up against Thomas was … LB Crew. Only one of them would make it into the top 13.

First up was Thomas, singing “Call Out My Name”, followed by LB Crew, who performed for his potential spot, singing a rendition of MGMT’s “Electric Feel”. When the performances finished, Adam Levine exclaimed that LB’s performance was “a perfect 10” and was the best performance of the season. So, which of these two artists was saved by America’s “Instant Save” votes tonight?

America chose … LB Crew. This meant that LB Crew then had to choose a coach and he decided to go with Levine, though he admitted to dreaming of working with Legend.

And then it was time for the coaches to each save one of their remaining artists. Blake Shelton was first and he went with Oliv Blu. Next, Kelly Clarkson had to choose and she started off apologizing for having to make the decision. She then revealed she was picking someone who blew her away from the get-go. Clarkson went with Jej Vinson.

John Legend then had to choose and he picked Celia Babini. And, finally, Adam Levine had to save someone from his team and he chose Mari.