Who Will Be Eliminated on ‘The Voice’ Cross Battles Tonight? Predictions for 4/23/2019 Elimination

The Voice season 16 returns tonight with the results of last night’s live cross battles, and the last night of competition before the Top 24 are named. The description for tonight’s live result episode reads “The winner of each cross battle is revealed; eight artists advance to the top 24 via America’s vote; each coach has 10 seconds to decide whether to push the button to save or steal an artist.” There are 11 spots remaining in the top 24, which means that 3 artists who lost the cross battles will be saved by the coaches.

Last night, Team Adam’s performers were Kendra Checketts, Kalvin Jarvis, and LB Crew, Team Blake was represented by Carter Lloyd Horne, Andrew Sevener, Karly Moreno, and Gyth Rigdon, Team Kelly had performances by Abby Kasch, Rebecca Howell, The Bundys, and Jej Vincent, and Team John’s contestants were Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Shawn Sounds, Jimmy Mowery, and Beth Griffith-Marley.

After last night’s live Cross Battle performances, here are the top predictions on who will be safe tonight, and who is at the greatest risk of elimination from the competition:

LB Crew vs. Jej Vincent

LB sang “Wade in the Water” by Ella Jenkins last night, and Jej performed “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars. Newsweek thinks that LB will win the cross battle, but if Jej edges him out, they predict he will be stolen from Adam by one of the other coaches.

Kalvin Jarvis vs. Julian King

The judges were impressed with Kalvin’s unique arrangement and “frontrunner performance” of “New Rules” by Dua Lipa. Though Kalvin is favored to win this one, Julian’s performance of “Hello” by Adele grabbed Blake’s attention, so don’t rule out a steal if Julian loses out to Kalvin Jarvis.

Carter Lloyd Horne vs. Jacob Maxwell

Carter’s performance of “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo was more entertaining and impressive than Jacob’s slow and mellow choice of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain, which we predict gives Carter Lloyd Horne the edge.

The Bundys vs. Andrew Sevener

Heading into the live shows, The Bundys seem to have the odds stacked against them and since their harmonies weren’t perfect throughout the entirety of “The Letter,” it seems likely that they will lose to Andrew Sevener and his solid performance of “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Shawn Sounds vs. Karly Moreno

EW predicts this one could go either way, and Newsweek thinks Shawn will be safe either by winning the battle or being saved by his coach, John Legend.

Kendra Checketts vs. Jimmy Mowery

Kendra sang “Cold Water” by Major Lazer and Jimmy chose to sing “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes. EW predicts that Kendra Checketts will win “easily,” citing the fact that even John Legend (whose own team member was battling her) noted that he originally wanted her on his team.

Rebecca Howell vs. Beth Griffith-Marley

Gold Derby says that Beth’s rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” was the performance of the night; it would be surprising if the win doesn’t go to her and Team Legend. Rebecca, who sang “Any Man of Mine,” could have a chance at being saved or stolen if she loses the battle to Beth Griffith-Marley, especially since Adam said she’s the strongest country singer in the competition.

Gyth Rigdon vs. Abby Kasch

Gyth performed “Goodbye Time” by Blake Shelton, while Abby chose to sing “Cupid’s Got a Shotgun” by Carrie Underwood. Both contestants received solid feedback from the judges on their country music performances, but Gythe is already being considered finale-ready by Blake and Adam (who know better than anyone about what it takes to make it through to the end on this show). Gyth Rigdon seems favored to win this one.