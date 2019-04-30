Last night, the top 24 contestants on season 16 of The Voice performed for America’s votes and tonight, the results will be revealed to America live. In addition, the final 2 comeback artists from The Comeback Stage will vie for a spot back in the competition. Ultimately, there will be 13 contestants moving forward.

Some contestants will automatically move forward, while others will be eligible to perform for the Instant Save vote, which will allow one of them to be saved in real-time by at-home viewers. This means that each of them will deliver a new performance for the audience and they will be judged. The official NBC synopsis for tonight’s show explains, “America will vote 8 artists through and each coach will have one save. The Voice’s ‘Fifth Coach,’ Bebe Rexha will appear to support the final two Comeback Artists as they perform live for a chance to re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save. The winning artist will then indicate which team they would like to join.”

Tonight, America will have the opportunity to save their favorite singers by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name. At the end of tonight’s live episode, the saved artist who makes it through as a finalist will be revealed and they will move forward to next week.

Viewers can use Twitter Voting to save artists from elimination and, according to NBC, “Only the two (2) or more artists announced during the applicable Results Episode as being in danger of elimination will be eligible for the Instant Save (the “Save Eligible Artists”). Votes for the Instant Save must be cast from a public Twitter account during the Instant Save Window of the applicable Results Episode to be counted as valid. The Instant Save Window will be announced on-air (and via the official Show Twitter handle @NBCTheVoice) during the applicable Results Episodes and will last for five (5) minutes from the time that the start of Instant Save voting is announced. To vote for an Instant Save, post or retweet a public Twitter message (i.e., a tweet) containing the designated artist hashtag of the Save Eligible Artists(s) that you want to save during the applicable Instant Save Window. Retweets made during the applicable Instant Save Window will be accepted as votes for the Twitter ID that retweets. During each Instant Save Window, Twitter Voting is limited to one (1) vote per Twitter ID per Save Eligible Artist.”

During most of the live shows, users can start their voting as soon as the show starts. And, on live results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. The limit for this voting method is 10 votes per artist and per email address. App voting for the show is available in every state in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.