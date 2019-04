‘The Voice’ Voting 2019: How to Vote With App & Online Tonight

There are several voting methods to use on The Voice 2019 and tonight, the top 24 contestants perform. Tomorrow night, the results will be in and half of the artists will be eliminated. So, the votes of viewers are very important. The five voting methods include:

1. App Voting

2. Online Voting

3. Xfinity X1 Voting

4. Apple Music Voting

5. Twitter Voting

Get to know more about each method in our rundown below.

“The Voice” Voting App & Online Voting

If you want to vote by using the official app, you can access the app and download via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, open the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to provide either your email address, Facebook login or Google account info, according to NBC.

An NBC Profile is required for all users to be able to vote. NBC also has reported that, “After you have signed up or signed in to your NBC profile, and when the Overnight Voting Window is open, click on the artist(s) of your choice to assign votes to the artist. Submit your vote assignments by clicking on “Submit Votes” button. You may assign, save and change your votes at any time prior to the end of the applicable Overnight Voting Window. Once the applicable Overnight Voting Window closes, your vote assignments will be submitted and counted as valid (subject to the limitations below). You may vote via the App up to ten (10) times per artist per email address, regardless of sign in method used, during each Overnight Voting Window. Any App Voting attempts above ten (10) votes per artist per e-mail address will NOT be counted as valid.”

For online voting, you can visit nbc.com/VoiceVote and sign up for your free NBC Profile to vote. The same rules apply as for the app, in terms of usage and voting numbers.

“The Voice” Xfinity X1 & Apple Music Voting

If you want to vote via Apple Music, fans can vote by streaming Eligible Song(s) on Apple Music but you must have a valid Apple Music subscription to do this. The limit is 10 streams per Apple ID per Eligible Song. Whichever artist get the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which multiplies the artist’s Apple Music streams by five, for the applicable Eligible Song(s).

Before we get into the Xfinity X1 voting method, keep in mind that for the April 29th episode, Xfinity Voting and Xfinity X1 Voting will not take place during the episode. In the future, fans can vote by using the Xfinity X1 set-top box or xfinity.com/VoiceVote. And, like the other voting methods, there is a 10-time voting limit during each Overnight voting window.

The info about how to vote via Xfinity X1 reads as follows: “To vote via the Xfinity X1 set-top box, you must have an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity X1 remote and an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC (fees may apply). You can access the X1 voting screen on your television during the Overnight Voting Window(s) (defined below) using three methods. First, if you are watching a Performance Episode (defined below) during your regional time zone’s broadcast feed of the Show (or for 1 hour after), use your X1 remote and press the info button when prompted on the screen (you will see a graphic in the top right corner of the screen that indicates that voting is open and that directs you to press the info button (the “Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic”)). If you do not see the Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic, use your X1 remote to search for The Voice and pull up the Show page. On the Show page, you will see a bar on the bottom of the screen with various options, such as options for series information and recording episodes. Use your X1 remote to select the “Vote” option. Your third method is to use the voice command, “Vote for The Voice,” via your X1 remote during the voting window. This voice command should activate the voting screen on your screen. Once you have arrived at the Xfinity X1 voting screen, use your Xfinity X1 remote to select an artist and confirm your vote.”

To vote at Xfinity.com/VoiceVote, visit xfinity.com/VoiceVote and enter your Facebook login.

“The Voice” Twitter Voting

If you are voting via Twitter, then you are probably voting for duet performances or an Instant Save situation. To vote by using Twitter, you must have a valid Twitter account, which you can register for on Twitter.com. You must set your privacy settings to public in order to vote this way.

For any additional voting questions or rules, you can find all the info you need here.