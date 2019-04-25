Toni Braxton & Birdman Break Up

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, Toni Braxton and Birdman have broken up. The singer spoke up on a teaser for tonight’s episode of Braxton Family Values, saying that she and Birdman have ended their lengthy engagement. “We probably just should have eloped a long time ago,” she said. “We would probably still be together.”

Toni and Birdman announced their engagement in February 2018, but have been plagued by breakup rumors since then. Toni’s sister Trina said she was shocked by the split. “Toni has been so secretive about her relationship, and she is now letting the cat out of the bag? And it’s not exactly good news!” she said. “You know what? I’m not going to push the issue right now. I know what it feels like to just need time to yourself to process your personal issues.”

Toni Braxton Announced That She & Birdman Have Broken Off Their Engagement

When asked to explain what happened, Toni said that she was unsure herself. Toni. “I really don’t know, Trina, I don’t know… just stuff,” she explained, blaming the break up on cold feet. “Maybe I have happiness, and I just don’t know how to be happy yet.” Toni’s claims come hot on the heels of comments she made last month, when she said that her and Birdman were still very much together.

“We don’t know what happened,” she told Entertainment Tonight.”It just kind of [came out of nowhere]. Someone said it and we were like, ‘OK, we’ll just ride with it because it’ll give us some privacy.’ So that’s good. But we’re good.” Towanda Braxton was present during the interview, and added that things were unclear in their family.

Toni’s Sisters Traci & Towanda Are Unsure Whether They Will Get Back Together

“It’s like a Tootsie Roll Pop, you never know how many licks it takes to get to the middle. The world may never know,” she explained. “So we may never know. I’m just like, ‘Listen, if you’re going to do it, just call me right before you say ‘I do’ and I will show up.”

Towanda felt that the indecisiveness of her sister and Birdman was what led to their relationship falling apart. “All I know is I’m not planning anything else,” she told OK! Magazine. “When they get married just tell me so I can show up. Toni’s a Libra. She’s very indecisive. They’re both the same to me.”