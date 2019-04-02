Trent’s Health on 7 Little Johnstons

Trent Johnston faced some health difficulties during the last season of 7 Little Johnstons, and although the family has been primarily quiet about his issues, they seemed to have been plaguing him for some time.

In a February Instagram post, Amber Johnston said all tests done to Trent revealed no explanation to his ongoing abdominal pain, but that they were hoping to find some answers after admitting him to the hospital.

“Not exactly how we wanted to spend our night, but hoping we find answers! #severeabdominalpain #goingon4months,” she wrote on Instagram. In a follow-up Instagram story, Amber wrote “so all tests have revealed no explanation for the ongoing pain, I did some research and have him on a dietary regimen that SEEMS to be helping! Yay!! Thank you ALL for your concerns for sure,” the post read.

Although fans have been worried about Trent, Amber’s story indicated that his abdominal pain may have been caused by something he was eating, so it looks as though they might have found the root cause and are working toward clearing it up by changing his diet.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, 7 Little Johnstons follows the largest known family of little people in the world. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Parents Trent and Amber have five children – Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological children, and three adopted children, Alex from South Korea, Emma from China and tonight’s troublemaker Anna, who hails from Russia.

The last season was packed full of plenty of ups and downs for the Johnstons and their children, including moving into their new home (which Amber and Trent were less than impressed with, due to a plethora of issues that needed fixing), Elizabeth’s heartbreaking split with boyfriend James, and Jonah’s graduation from high school.

So what can fans of the show expect from the upcoming sixth season? From the looks of their social media pages, the show will feature some major milestones for the little Johnstons, including Junior prom, a new cheerleader, Trent getting a tattoo, and more.

You can catch up on the earlier episodes of the show here if you have a TLC subscription, and follow the family on Instagram for more updates on Trent’s health, although it looks like he might have gotten his issues under control.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c on TLC to catch the season 6 premiere of 7 Little Johnstons.

