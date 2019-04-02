Vonda McIntyre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vonda McIntyre, the author of several “Star Trek” & “Star Wars” novels, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. McIntyre’s death was announced late on April 1 on a crowdfunding website that had been set up to help the famed Science Fiction author to pay for her cancer treatment. The page said that McIntyre had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on February 7 and that “her death came swiftly.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Public Memorial for McIntyre Will Be Held Later in April
The announcement said that McIntyre’s body had been collected by a funeral home and that she would be cremated. There will be a private memorial ceremony this week for her close friends and family. A more public gathering in April will be announced on McIntyre’s Caring Bridge page.
2. McIntyre Said in March That She Had Just Come Home ‘From a Medical Thing Where They Stuck Holes in My Side’
McIntyre’s last Twitter activity came on March 20. McIntyre posted photos with Girl Scouts. McIntyre said she had bought “a lot of Girl Scout Cookies” and to donate them to FamilyWorks Family Resource Center & Food Banks. McIntyre added, “Did I mention I was coming home from a medical thing where they stuck holes in my side? (This is a good thing, really.) When you’re coming home from getting holes stuck in your side, a fun project is a good thing to look forward to.”
3. In Total, McIntyre Wrote 5 ‘Star Trek’ Novels
An obituary for McIntyre that was written by Tom Whitmore described the author as writing the novelizations of three “Star Trek” movies, “The Wrath of Khan,” “The Search for Spock” and “The Voyage Home.” McIntyre also the original “Star Trek” books, “The Entropy Effect” and “Enterprise: The First Adventure.” In 1994, McIntyre also wrote the original “Star Wars” novel, “The Crystal Star.”
In addition to her own writings, McIntyre founded the Clarion West Writers Workshop in Seattle, modeled after the original workshop in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The workshops were designed to help writers of science fiction, fantasy, horror, magic realism, and slipstream to come together and share ideas and processes. McIntyre was described as the “fairy godmother” of Clarion West graduates. Nisi Shawl is quoted in Whitmore’s tribute as saying, “Vonda was one of Clarion West’s founders, and has always been our fairy godmother, bringing comfort and whimsy to class after class with her impromptu visits and gifts of crocheted sea creatures. She was the Good Witch of the Northwest, a fearless public reader and a stellar private writer who is missed by all.”
4. McIntyre Studied Genetics in Graduate School
Whitmore’s obituary says that McIntyre was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1948 and moved to Seattle with her family in the 1960s. McIntyre attended the University of Washington where she earned a BS in Biology and attended graduate school to study genetics at UW.
5. Fans Have Been Flooding Social Media With Tributes to McIntyre
As news of McIntyre’s death spread, her legions of fans took to social media to pay tribute to the famed author. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:
READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side