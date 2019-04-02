Vonda McIntyre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vonda McIntyre, the author of several “Star Trek” & “Star Wars” novels, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. McIntyre’s death was announced late on April 1 on a crowdfunding website that had been set up to help the famed Science Fiction author to pay for her cancer treatment. The page said that McIntyre had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on February 7 and that “her death came swiftly.”

1. Public Memorial for McIntyre Will Be Held Later in April

The announcement said that McIntyre’s body had been collected by a funeral home and that she would be cremated. There will be a private memorial ceremony this week for her close friends and family. A more public gathering in April will be announced on McIntyre’s Caring Bridge page.

2. McIntyre Said in March That She Had Just Come Home ‘From a Medical Thing Where They Stuck Holes in My Side’

McIntyre’s last Twitter activity came on March 20. McIntyre posted photos with Girl Scouts. McIntyre said she had bought “a lot of Girl Scout Cookies” and to donate them to FamilyWorks Family Resource Center & Food Banks. McIntyre added, “Did I mention I was coming home from a medical thing where they stuck holes in my side? (This is a good thing, really.) When you’re coming home from getting holes stuck in your side, a fun project is a good thing to look forward to.”

3. In Total, McIntyre Wrote 5 ‘Star Trek’ Novels

An obituary for McIntyre that was written by Tom Whitmore described the author as writing the novelizations of three “Star Trek” movies, “The Wrath of Khan,” “The Search for Spock” and “The Voyage Home.” McIntyre also the original “Star Trek” books, “The Entropy Effect” and “Enterprise: The First Adventure.” In 1994, McIntyre also wrote the original “Star Wars” novel, “The Crystal Star.”

In addition to her own writings, McIntyre founded the Clarion West Writers Workshop in Seattle, modeled after the original workshop in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The workshops were designed to help writers of science fiction, fantasy, horror, magic realism, and slipstream to come together and share ideas and processes. McIntyre was described as the “fairy godmother” of Clarion West graduates. Nisi Shawl is quoted in Whitmore’s tribute as saying, “Vonda was one of Clarion West’s founders, and has always been our fairy godmother, bringing comfort and whimsy to class after class with her impromptu visits and gifts of crocheted sea creatures. She was the Good Witch of the Northwest, a fearless public reader and a stellar private writer who is missed by all.”

4. McIntyre Studied Genetics in Graduate School

RIP Author Vonda McIntyre. If you were at MISCON 4, or rather Lawncon 1 which reconvened after the con was ejected from hotel, please let me know. DM me tags for people. She was very gracious, calm, and very approachable. pic.twitter.com/lCZL0mJze7 — Graham (@guamwatt) April 2, 2019

Whitmore’s obituary says that McIntyre was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1948 and moved to Seattle with her family in the 1960s. McIntyre attended the University of Washington where she earned a BS in Biology and attended graduate school to study genetics at UW.

5. Fans Have Been Flooding Social Media With Tributes to McIntyre

Dammit. Thank you for the stories, Vonda McIntyre.https://t.co/q6QkydOW4T — Jim C. Hines (@jimchines) April 2, 2019

As news of McIntyre’s death spread, her legions of fans took to social media to pay tribute to the famed author. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

Vonda McIntyre passed away :( :( :(https://t.co/dtokdauuf8 May she rest in peace. Her work has been a blessing to me and many others. I am extremely honored that even while already very ill, she took the time to contact and thank me for my review of Fireflood. 😢 — Bogi Takács PERSON, 100% migráncs (@bogiperson) April 2, 2019

The life of award-winning #scifi writer and #Seattle resident Vonda N. McIntyre is over. She "died at 6:25 pm, Pacific Time, in no pain and surrounded by friends." Vonda left, I hope, gently, gracefully, and with fond memories of what she left for us. https://t.co/QACG8vOeWp — Frank Catalano (@FrankCatalano) April 2, 2019

Vonda McIntyre was a woman writing science fiction in an era where that wasn’t easy. She wrote dozens of original books and contributed to several series including the Star Wars & Star Trek franchises, including novelizations of several of those movies. Godspeed, @vondanmcintyre. https://t.co/KMzRKfEljK — Micah Wright (@MicahWright) April 2, 2019

It’s going to take me a few days to figure out what to say about the great Vonda McIntyre, so sadly passed away today. She was a path breaker, too little credited (imo), and also genuinely kind and generous to newer writers. RIP — Kate Elliott is on hiatus (@KateElliottSFF) April 2, 2019

Vonda McIntyre was an amazingly inventive and versatile writer of SF and fantasy who kept making the genre new over and over again. Plus her Star Trek books totally shaped how I thought of Trek. She was incredibly generous and approachable to new writers. I'm so sad she's gone. — Charlie Jane Anders, Our Opinions Are Correct (@charliejane) April 2, 2019

(sigh) I need to step away from Twitter for a bit. I'm in that mood where you stomp around muttering "How the FECK is it that these brainless worthless prats are alive and Vonda McIntyre is not." Irrational? Yeah. Ask me if I care. (NARRATOR: "She didn't.") — Diane Duane (@dduane) April 2, 2019

Rest in peace, Vonda McIntyre. Her Star Trek novels were some of my favorite reads in high school, and a refuge when she taught me about IDIC, the power of Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations. Thank you for the words. — David R Slayton (@drslayton) April 2, 2019

RIP Vonda McIntyre. (1948-2019), She was the author of several Star Trek novels in addition to her own wonderful works. I fondly recalled reading Dreamsnake on my honeymoon. She will be missed. — bobgreenberger (@bobgreenberger) April 2, 2019

RIP Vonda McIntyre. She has always been one of my favorite authors and I can't tell you how many times I've read Dreamsnake. I've been following her career for years—she was an inspiration for a teenaged girl in the '80s who loved science fiction. She was brilliant.❤️ pic.twitter.com/qnFodrlsqA — Raine Szramski (@rainesz) April 2, 2019

I wasn't even a teen yet when I read Vonda McIntyre's Dreamsnake for the first time. It was a revelation. She will be missed. RIP — Justine Larbalestier (@JustineLavaworm) April 2, 2019

