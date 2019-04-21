Walker Burroughs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 17 of American Idol has narrowed down the competition down to their Top 10 contestants, and just as judge Katy Perry predicted during his initial audition, this group of finalists includes contestant Walker Burroughs. The 20-year-old singer from Birmingham, Alabama doesn’t just have the “I Kissed a Girl” singer in his corner, judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are also huge fans. He’s one of the very few contestants to have all three judges singing his praises.

In addition to Burroughs, the Top 10 contestants continuing on includes Madison Vandenburg, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Wade Cota, Laci Kaye Booth, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Uche Ndubizu, Dimitrius Graham, and Alyssa Raghu. His hometown of Birmingham is so excited for Walker, that local parlor, Bruster’s Ice Cream, is now selling a flavor inspired by him called Good Heavans, made with Honey Nut Cheerios, peanut butter and vanilla ice-cream.

Burroughs, who’s been dating girlfriend India Ellison since high school, has already showed a wide range of talent while competing on the reality competition show. From singing pop songs like The Jonas Brothers’ “Love Bug” to Roger and Hammerstein’s “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” it’s clear the bespectacled guitar player is going to be the one to beat this season.

Here’s what you need to to know about Walker Burroughs:

1. He Has a Twin Sister Named Milligan

Walker got to travel to Hawaii as one of American Idol‘s Top 40 contestants, and he was able visit his twin sister Milligan, who currently lives on the Big Island. They are the only children of parents David and Colleen, and the two are extremely close.

Walker previously visited his twin sister in Hawaii over spring break in 2017, have traveled to Poland together, and even though they each chose to live on opposite coasts after high school graduation, they always make sure to see each over the holidays.

Milligan is also one of Walker’s biggest fans. She’s attended nearly every American Idol show this season to cheer on her twin brother.

2. Walker Hired a 7-Piece Band to Ask His Girlfriend to Prom



Walker’s been dating his girlfriend India Ellison since high school, but when he invited his girl to senior prom, they had only been together for a few months. For his promposal, Walker showed up outside India’s house with his 7 piece band, known as the Mutton Chops Band, and started playing Ben E. King’s classic hit, “Stand by Me.”

Getting creative, Walker switched up the lyrics to sing, “So darling, go to prom with me.” She said yes.

3. He’s Studying Music at Belmont University

Walker goes to college in Nashville, Tennessee at Belmont University, where he’s natch, studying music. The sophomore student also performs with the school’s a cappella group, The Beltones. He’s also an RA at Belmont.

In addition to playing guitar, the singer can also play piano, and posts on Instagram of himself practicing in his dorm room.

4. Walker Released his First Single, ‘The Moon Song’ Last Year

Walker regularly calls his girlfriend India “his moon” on Instagram, so she’s likely the inspiration for his first single, a ballad which was released in July 2018, called “The Moon Song.” A month later, the song had reach 100,000 streams, and since appearing American Idol, that number has now jumped over a half-million listens.

5. All Three ‘American Idol’ Judges Love Him

If Walker is ever in a position where he needs to be “saved” on American Idol, Katy, Lionel and Luke will likely fight to be the one who keeps him in the competition. Since appearing on the show, he’s gradually gained in popularity, especially after his duet performance of “Have It All” with Jason Mraz.



While Walker can play guitar and the piano while singing, he doesn’t hide behind his instrumental talent. Walker can own the stage when it’s just him and the mic. In his initial audition, he even had the guts to impromptu sing one of Lionel’s biggest hits, “Hello,” and he killed it.



While there’s some stiff competition this season, Walker is Top 3 material, and likely the one to beat come finale time.

