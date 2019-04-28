How to Watch ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 4 Online

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff show 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After premieres season 4 tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the TLC network. Several fan-favorite couples return to TLC for all the drama and the show’s premiere episode will run for three hours. Episode 2 is also slated for three hours, but in the past, sometimes the last hour is filled with an after-show, a related special, or extra thoughts from cast members on the episode. For those wanting to watch the show without a cable subscription, there are several options to choose from. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch 90 Day Fiance live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch 90 Day Fiance live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

For those who would like to know more information about the new season of the show, read on below for the cast info, episode descriptions, and more.

“90 DAY FIANCE HAPPILY EVER AFTER” 2019 CAST: The couples this season, according to Us Weekly, are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, and Nicole Nafziger with Azan M’Raouni.

“90 DAY FIANCE HAPPILY EVER AFTER” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “After the Dust Settles” and airs on April 28, 2019. The description of what to expect reads, “Jay’s cheating makes Ashley hit the brakes; Andrei fights for boundaries; Nicole struggles to keep Azan in her life; Chantel and Pedro can’t escape the past; Russ and Pao get a fresh start; Colt and Larissa wait for her trial.”

“90 DAY FIANCE HAPPILY EVER AFTER” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: “In for a Shock” is the name of episode 2 and it is set to air on May 5, 2019. The plot synopsis of the second episode this season states, “Nicole has a surprise for Azan; Larissa’s behavior drives Colt’s mom over the edge; Elizabeth and Andrei get news about their baby; Ashley crushes Jay’s hopes; Russ and Pao return to Oklahoma; Chantel struggles to pick up the pieces with her family.”

“90 DAY FIANCE HAPPILY EVER AFTER” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is called “Mistrials of Marriage” and it will broadcast on May 12, 2019. When it comes to the plot description, it reads, “Larissa heads to trial; Elizabeth’s father pushes Andrei too far; Nicole’s family questions her plan to reunite with Azan; Chantel gets bad news about Pedro’s Green Card; Pao struggles to connect with Russ’ family; Ashley spends time with her ex.”

“90 DAY FIANCE HAPPILY EVER AFTER” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the season airs on May 19, 2019 and it is titled “A Break Is Necessary”. The official plot of episode 4 this season is described as this, “Elizabeth goes to her dad behind Andrei’s back; Ashley needs a break from Jay; Nicole’s friend presses for answers about Azan; Pedro heads to the Dominican Republic without Chantel; Pao confronts Russ’ mom; Colt and Larissa try to move forward.”