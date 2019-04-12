How to Watch Ariana Grande & NSYNC’s Coachella Set

Ariana Grande is giving Coachella fans a big treat. According to TMZ, the pop songstress will be joined by the legendary NSYNC during her performance on Sunday, April 14. It’s still unclear whether the boy band will sing alongside Grande or perform songs of their own.

Fans of both artists will be able to watch the performance from the comfort of their own computer screen. Read on to learn what time their set goes live, and how to stream it for free.

YouTube Live Stream

Grande’s performance will start at 10:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, April 14. To stream the entire set, all you need to do is go to Coachella’s YouTube Channel on your computer, cell phone, or television, and press play.

The channel will offer live streaming of different performers in different windows, so you will be able to choose which you prefer to watch.

YouTube Music App

You can also access the live stream through the YouTube Music App, which is a free service. A press release from YouTube explains more about the streaming process and how it works.

“Fans tuning in will have their choice of three live stream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously,” the release states.

Preview

Those wanting to see Justin Timberlake reunite with his bandmates will be let down, as he declined the offer, but fans will still get to see Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez take the stage. It’s likely that Grande will enlist them to perform her recent hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend?”, which samples an old NSYNC track.

Grande hinted at the NSYNC collaboration before it became official. She posted two boy-band inspired videos on Thursday, April 11, followed by a video of herself doing the choreography to NSYNC’s 1997 single “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” She gave the band a shout out in the caption, writing: “The best medicine. 90s baby.” Grande’s manager Scooter Braun had also been hinting at a huge Coachella bombshell. He mysteriously tweeted, “Coachella you have no idea what’s coming!!!!” on Wednesday, April 10.

This will be the first time that NSYNC have performed together since 2013. The boy band was a worldwide phenomenon during the late ’90s and early 2000s, selling an estimated 70 million albums worldwide. They took a self-proclaimed “hiatus” in 2002, but it turned out to be a permanent break. Their 2013 reunion consisted of a single performance at the VMAs alongside Timberlake.