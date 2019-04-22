WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Trailer & Promo

Next week on Game of Thrones we’re going to see television history. The major Battle of Winterfell is happening, which has been said to be the longest battle in TV or film history. This will be our first episode that clocks in at longer than an hour this season too.

With so much hype, you don’t want to miss a second of the trailer. Here’s the trailer that was released for next week’s episode.

It looks like Daenerys, Jon Snow, Sam, Sansa, the Hound, and many other fan favorites are going to be in the battle. But with a battle this significant, it’s tough to imagine that someone we’ve grown fond of won’t perish on the battlefield.

Spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2 are next.

Everyone spent Episode 2 preparing for the coming war. Jaime knighted Brienne, Tormund made passes at her, Lyanna insisted on being in the fight, and Dany insisted that Tyrion stay in the crypts. Sam gave his Valyrian sword to Jorah Mormont in a moving scene and Jorah promised to wield it in his dad’s memory.

Sansa and Dany had some tense moments, especially when Dany couldn’t promise to give up the Iron Throne or not rule over the North. And we saw that Podrick is an amazing fighter now.

There’s no telling what’s going to happen next week. But whatever happens will change the course of Westeros forever.

This is a developing story.