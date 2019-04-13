How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 in the UK: GoT Time, Date, Channel & Live Stream Online

If you’re in the UK and you’re a big fan of Game of Thrones, then you will likely want to watch the new series as soon as possible, even live as it airs. Here are all the details you’ll need about how to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in the UK, including what time it airs, the channels it will air on, and how to live stream the premiere and future episodes online.

The release date for the Season 8 premiere in the UK is April 15. (The release date in the United States is April 14.) Sadly, people in the UK can’t access HBO’s streaming service like people in the U.S. So if you want to stream Game of Thrones live in the UK, you’ll need a different option, as listed below.

While viewers in the U.S. can watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on April 14 on TV or online, UK viewers will be tuning in for a live viewing at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, April 15. However, if that’s a little too late for you, the episode will air again the night of April 15 at 9 p.m., so you might just want to wait until the evening premiere in the UK.

Game of Thrones will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic at both 2 a.m. and 9 p.m. If you’re watching at 9 p.m., try to avoid the Internet until the episode airs so you won’t see spoilers.

You can also stream Game of Thrones live at 2 a.m. in the UK with NOW TV, which is Sky’s stand-alone streaming service. The app can be watched on a range of devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PC or Mac, EETV, Youview, and more. Up to four devices can be activated on NOW TV.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can also use SKY GO to stream the episode, which will stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

If you’re in the UK and you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of NOW TV and then pay £7.99 a month to access the rest of the season as it airs.

UK fans recommend not using the iTunes route, however. Last season, iTunes episodes weren’t released until after the season ended.