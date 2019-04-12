How to Watch Childish Gambino & Rihanna’s ‘Guava Island’

After months of anticipation, Childish Gambino and Rihanna will be releasing their film Guava Island. The hour-long drama will premiere on Saturday, April 13, and will be made available on various streaming platforms for a limited time.

Guava Island will be made available at 12:01 p.m. PST, or 3:01 a.m. EST depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the film will be released on, and the ways in which you can watch it for free, below.

Coachella YouTube Channel

Guava Island will makes its worldwide premiere at Coachella. You can live stream the film on the Coachella YouTube Channel, which will be airing performances in real time throughout the weekend. Childish Gambino will take the main stage at 11:25 p.m. PT on Friday, but the film won’t air until 5 p.m. PST (or 8 p.m. EST) on Saturday.

To stream the film, all you need to do is go to Coachella’s YouTube Channel on your computer, cell phone, or television, and press play. Guava Island will be also be streamed on Amazon Twitch starting at 5 p.m. PST.

Amazon Prime

You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019

Guava Island will be available on Amazon Prime starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Saturday. Those with a pre-existing Amazon Prime account will have access to the film indefinitely, but outsiders will be able to watch it for free during the first 18 hours of its release.

During this window, you can simply click on the link provided here and press play. If you don’t have an account and you miss the 18 hour window, you can select one of the options below:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and tonight’s game. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and NFL games, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial.

Preview

Guava Island was shot in Cuba and is described by the Associated Press as “a tropical thriller about a local musician who wants to throw a festival.” The plot and style of the film are said to be inspired by the 1984 Prince vehicle Purple Rain and the acclaimed 2002 drama City of God. Hiro Murai directed the film, having previously worked on Gambino music videos, while Gambino’s brother Stephen Glover penned the screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said that she acquired the film after only watching 30 minutes. “I would have committed to Donald sight unseen,” she admitted. “I knew whatever he wanted to amplify would have relevance and be entertaining. He has that ability to create cultural moments and spread a message that’s interesting.”

“I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless,” Gambino said during a press release. “Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on.”