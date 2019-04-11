WATCH: Nipsey Hussle Funeral Live Stream

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. According to a post on Nipsey Hussle’s Instagram page, tickets to the event were available for free. According to the New York Daily News, the tickets sold out in minutes.

Hussle’s funeral, which is a “Celebration of Life” will not air on television but you can watch it via the live stream above.

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time, 1 p.m. Eastern. It is expected to last about 90 minutes.

Hussle, 33, is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren London, his daughter, Emani Asghedom, his son, Kross, his brother, Samiel Asghedom, his sister, Samantha Smith, and his parents, Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Will Be a Funeral Procession That Will Pass by Hussle’s Store

According to TMZ, Hussle’s family wanted to ensure that the “community got an opportunity to pay respects” to Hussle. Since the Staples Center couldn’t possibly hold all of the people who might want to be a part of the funeral service, the family has made additional arrangements.

Immediately following the “Celebration of Life,” Hussle’s casket will be loaded into a hearse. The hearse will then drive a route that totals 25.5 miles. It will pass by The Marathon Clothing, Hussle’s store where he was shot and killed.

“We’re told the procession is expected to take about an hour and a half, ending at a funeral home in the Crenshaw district,” TMZ reports.

Various Members of Hussle’s Family Have Released Statements Following His Death

Nipsey Hussle’s family has been completely devastated by his passing. In the days that followed his tragic death, those closest to him spoke out. One of the first people to share her heartbreak was his longtime girlfriend Lauren London. On April 2, she uploaded the Instagram post above, sharing a devastating message and some photos of her life with Hussle.

Additionally, London released a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker. I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first,” she told the outlet.

The Times also received statements from other family members, including Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom.

“It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always. He’s not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message. It looks like, ‘Your time is up because you have completed what I sent you to do.’ We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too,” Dawit said.

Suspect Eric Holder Faces Life in Prison if He’s Convicted

On Sunday, March 31, Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times in front of The Marathon Clothing, a shop he co-owned with his brother Blacc Sam, in Los Angeles.

Hussle was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, named by police as Eric Holder, was taken into custody on April 2. He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Holder faces life in prison if convicted. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Michel R. Moore said that the department believes that Holder’s motive was personal and that the shooting was not related to gang rivalries.

For full Nipsey Hussle coverage, go here.