How to Watch Supernatural Season 14 Finale Online

The season 14 finale of Supernatural kicks off tonight at 8/7c on the CW Network, and if you are hoping to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. Below is all of the information you’ll need to watch the episode online, without cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the season 14 finale of Supernatural live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the season 14 finale of Supernatural live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets). You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the season 14 finale of Supernaturallive, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

Amazon also has season 14 of Supernatural available for purchase in its entirety, as well as individual episodes to buy. For those who do have a cable subscription, if you sign in with your TV provider, you can watch episodes of the show on The CW website.

Supernatural is the longest show in The CW’s history, even predating the network’s existence, according to Pop Culture. The show debuted in 2005 on The WB, which merged with UPN in September 2006. It was created by Eric Kripke and stars Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunt supernatural beings. The show celebrated its 300th episode on February 7 this year.

The season 14 finale is titled “Moriah,” featuring Sam and Dean trying to figure out their next steps regarding Jack as they are thrown back into an “epic battle,” according to the CW synopsis. You can checkout a clip from the episode below, and tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the season 14 finale.