Who Died on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Tonight? [GoT Live Death Count]

Tonight is one of the most epic battles in television history, as we see the Night King’s White Walker army squaring off against Jon Snow’s and Daenerys’ armies at Winterfell. Many fans are expecting (and dreading) seeing some of their favorite characters die on Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones. That’s why we’re providing a live death count update of everyone who dies in tonight’s episode.

Warning: This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3. This post will be updated live during the show, so simply refresh to see the latest death count. The deaths will be added as they happen, so scroll to the end of the article to see the deaths that happened closest to the end of the episode. We will bold the names of those we know for certain died. Some are unclear in the carnage and fury. A full count list is at the end of this story.

The opening credits began showing the ice from the Night King’s army extending all the way to Winterfell. Deaths are coming.

As the episode begins, the chill of the coming of death is felt. No one is immune.

Brienne stands at the front, with Jaime and Podrick on either side of her. Tormund and the Hound are on the front lines too, as are Gendry and Sam.

Ghost is on the front line too and that terrifies me.

Melisandre is back! She approaches Jorah. “Tell them to lift their swords.”

Melisandre says a chant and everyone’s swords light aflame. It’s like everyone is Azor Ahai, and it’s no longer just Beric. With their weapons on fire, they charge just after Melisandre said that she would not live through the night. It appeared that Ghost and Jorah were with the Dothraki as they charged. But then their flames all went out.

Almost the entire Dothraki army died, it appears, but Jorah escaped. Ghost may have been with them. It’s unclear.

Then the army attacks the Unsullied army. It looks like a massacre. Brienne shouts to stand their ground as some try to flee. Brienne falls beneath a horde and Jaime tries to save her. She’s not dead yet.

Many wights die from the flames of Drogon and Rhaegal.

Jorah is back on horseback, not dead yet. Neither is Brienne. She’s still alive 22 minutes in, as are Jaime and Tormund and Podrick. But the battle is fast.

And the leader of the Night’s Watch is dead, Edd Tollett. Along with many, many others.

At 24 minutes in, they must pull back into Winterfell. But some of the Unsullied, apparently with Grey Worm, stay outside, along with many wildlings

At 27 minutes in, Tyrion, Jaime, Brienne and others are still alive.

At 30 minutes in, the Unsullied are surrounding Melisandre, protecting her. She approaches the trench and prays in a foreign language. The trench is lit with fire from the Lord of Light. Many wights die.

Jorah, Beric, the Hound, Brienne, Jaime, and others are still alive at 32 minutes in. No sign of Ghost. He may have died with the Dothraki. :(

At 34 minutes in, the crypts are still safe.

At 38 minutes in, many wights “die” creating a path of bodies over the fiery trench for other wights to run in over. OH MY GOSH. The wights climb the walls of Winterfell.

It looks like someone fell over the wall, but it’s unclear who. It wasn’t Jaime, he is still fighting. Jaime and Brienne fight back to back. Sam nearly dies, but lives.

At 42 minutes in we don’t have another major character death yet, but many unnamed extras have died.

A wight giant runs in and hits tiny Lyanna Mormont. Lyanna might have died. Wait, a few minutes later she’s still alive. She charges the wight giant. He squeezes her, it sounds like bones are breaking. She spears his eye with dragonglass. It’s unclear if Lyanna died or not.

At about 55 minutes into the episode, Beric was stabbed over and over by wights as he tried to save Arya. He succeeded in saving Arya, but died in the process. Beric has died. :(

And then the Night King attacked Jon with Viserion, after breathing fire on Winterfell. Dany knocks the Night King off Viserion. It’s unclear if the Night King survived such a great fall. Update: HE DID. But Dany says “Dracarys” and unleashes a furor of fire over the Night King, shortly after Jon’s dragon crash landed.

THE NIGHT KING DID NOT DIE IN DANY’S DRAGON FIRE.

The Night King then raises the dead. It looks like Lyanna Mormont did die and now she is a wight. :(

And now it looks like some dead Starks are rising in the crypts. OH MY GOSH. I have to confirm this in a bit.

Dany falls off Drogon because he has to take off with all the wights attacking him. I was so scared I was going to add Drogon’s name in bold here. Jorah rescues Dany.

In the crypts, more wights are attacking. I think they may be Stark undead but I’m not 100 percent sure. It’s a bloodbath. They’re not clear on who in the crypts is being killed. But Sansa and Tyrion are still alive at 1 hour and 10 minutes in.

Viserion has broken into Winterfell and is unleashing blue fire, killling hordes of unnamed people.

Everything looks hopeless. So far Dany, Jon, Sam, Theon, Varys, Tyrion, Jorah, Jaime, and others are still alive, 1:13 in.

Theon is kicking ass, but he is exhausted. He’s a true Iron Born through and through.

But the wights part for their royalty. The Night King is here.

“Theon,” Bran says. “You’re a good man. Thank you.”

Theon runs at the Night King, trying to spear him in a scene starkly reminiscent of when Jaime ran at Dany. The Night King easily spears him first. Theon is dead. He died trying to protect Bran. :(

And Jorah is speared and killed protecting Dany. Drogon and Rhaegal’s current status is not known.

And then the Night King approaches Bran.

They regard each other silently. Two old foes for generations. They’ve been waiting on this moment since their story began when the Night King was first transformed into his current self by the Children of the Forest.

Arya breaks the moment. She runs at the Night King in a sneak attack. He catches her, but she drops her weapon to her other hand as she was taught. Arya appears to spear and kill the Night King. All the White Walkers shatter after the Night King does. Viserion dies.

DROGON IS ALIVE. He lands next to Dany to comfort her over Jorah’s death.

Melisandre walks away, abandoning her ruby glamour necklace that kept her young. And she falls to the ground and dies. Melisandre died, apparently by choice.

Rhaegal also survived.

The confirmed death count is:

Lyanna

Jorah

Melisandre

Theon

Beric

Edd Tollett

Night King

White Walkers

Ice Viserion

Hordes of Dothraki, Unsullied and many others

I can say with certainty that the two dragons, Rhaegal and Drogon, survived. Ghost’s status is unknown.

This is a developing story. I will update if more deaths are confirmed.

