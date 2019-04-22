Who Is Still on Arya’s List on ‘Game of Thrones’?

In Season 8 Episode 2 of Game of Thrones, Arya talks briefly about her infamous kill list. She says Beric was on her list, but just for a little while. Who is still on her list? Read on for more details. This post has minor spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2.

Seven People Are Left on Arya’s List

The people still on Arya’s kill list are: Cersei, Ilyn Payne, Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, The Mountain, The Hound.

Here’s why they’re on the list:

Cersei

I love that in episode 2 you can see the very moment Arya started plotting to kill Cersei. #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/ABW31o5Dtb — Old account (@oldprofileDWC) August 1, 2017

Cersei falsely accused Ned Stark of treason. She’s the reason he was executed. She’s headlining Arya’s list for a good reason.

Ilyn Payne

Thinking about Arya's list, and where's Ilyn Payne been kicking it? IMDB says he hasn't appeared in an episode since Blackwater. — Connor Tapp (@ConnorTapp247) July 18, 2017

He executed Ned Stark. He’s still alive, but he hasn’t been on the show in a long time. In fact, we haven’t seen him since Season 2 in the Battle of Blackwater in 2012. But he was mentioned in Season 4.

It’s unclear if he’ll be coming back. According to The Guardian, the actor who played him, Wilko Johnson, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013. But a year-and-a-half later, he had an intense operation that involved removing part of his stomach, his pancreas, and his spleen, and he was pronounced cancer free. This is probably why his character hasn’t been back.

Melisandre

Arya Stark's prophecy by Melisandre part 1 pic.twitter.com/34Rt7cLbfR — 💎✨💖 (@aymeemin) July 2, 2017

You might have forgotten that Arya wanted Melisandre dead. She took Gendry away from the Brotherhood without Banners, and that was enough for Arya to add her to the list. Melisandre once said that she and Arya would see each other again. Will Arya forgive her since she resurrected Jon Snow? She hasn’t forgotten what Melisandre did, since she talked to Gendry about it in Episode 2 of Season 8.

Beric Dondarrion

It’s sometimes easy to forget the people who made it onto Arya’s list. Beric is the only other person that we know of, besides Jon Snow, to be resurrected. He sold Gendry to Melisandre, and that’s why Arya wanted him gone. But she said in Season 8 Episode 2 that Beric was on her list “for a little while,” so it sounds like she no longer considers him a list candidate.

Thoros of Myr

Thoros is the Red Priest who brings Beric back to life over and over was on Arya’s list for selling Gendry to Melisandre. But he’s dead now, thanks to a battle with a zombie bear.

The Mountain

The Mountain aka Gregor Clegane is on Arya’s list for raiding the Riverlands and torturing people at Harrenhal. Qyburn raised him from the dead or used crazy science to prevent him from what should have been a sure death from Oberyn’s poison. So he’s still a candidate.

The Hound

Day 15: Favorite friendship Arya Stark and The Hound. If that counts pic.twitter.com/Ik504T2lVu — adrian mores! (@andoytotheworld) July 16, 2017

The Mountain was on Arya’s list for killing her friend Mycah, the butcher’s son. He killed Mycah on Joffrey’s orders in Season One. Since then, he and Arya went on a journey together, and Arya left him for dead after Brienne beat the Hound in a battle. It’s unclear if Arya would still consider him a part of her list. In their interactions on Season 8, she certainly hasn’t mentioned it.

People Who Were on Arya’s List and Are Now Dead

Quite a few people who were on Arya’s list are now dead, and many of them died by her hands. Here’s who she no longer needs to kill.

Polliver

Polliver sold her sword, Needle, and killed her friend Lommy. Arya stabbed him in the throat with Needle, with help from the Hound.

Joffrey

Arya wasn’t the only one who wanted Joffrey dead, and she didn’t kill him. He was on her list for ordering Ned Stark’s execution. He was poisoned by Olenna.

Rorge

Hoy me han gustado mucho las dos escenas del Perro y Arya. Sobre todo la primera con Rorge. pic.twitter.com/e1YBecAuBr — Daenerys Targaryen (@DaenerysSpain) May 19, 2014

Rorge threatened to rape Arya and tortured people at Harrenhal, so he got a place on he rlist. He’s dead, after Arya killed him when he attacked her and the Hound.

Tywin

@sesskasays In the books, Tywin and Arya never speak. All the interactions you saw were the work of the show writers. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/D3BpobDXjt — David Plantinga (@DavidPlantinga1) July 14, 2017

He was on Arya’s list for masterminding the Red Wedding, but he was killed by Tyrion, not Arya.

Meryn Trant

#GoT Death #58: Meryn Trant, Knight in the Kingsguard. Cause: Blinded and stabbed before having his throat slit by Arya Stark. S5E10 #HBO pic.twitter.com/I8UuPGmBlg — 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙑 𝙋𝙊𝘿𝘾𝘼𝙎𝙏 (@ShatOnTV) July 16, 2017

Meryn was on Arya’s list for killing Syrio Forel, her dancing instructor. He was Number One on her list. She stabbed and killed him at a brothel in Braavos. Some thought that her dance instructor was going to be Jaqen, only under a different face, but that was never revealed to be the case.

Walder Frey

Day 10 – A family I hate 😬💢#RedWedding (Yeah, Arya !! 👊)

Cersei, Joffrey & Tywin are the only Lannister I hate !! pic.twitter.com/LAIatwPqLw — ︽✵︽ (@sensatetheoa) July 16, 2017

Arya slit his throat in the beginning of Season 7 as vengeance for the Red Wedding. And she killed a lot of other people in his family in revenge too.

So it looks like The Mountain and Cersei are the most important kills still left on Arya’s list, and maybe Melisandre. I wonder if she will add the Night King to her list?