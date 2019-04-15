Who Was the Kid at the End of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 1? [PHOTOS]

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1, there was one particular scene with a child that was very disturbing. Some fans are having trouble identifying the child. Read on to find out who it was. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 1.

Near the end of the Season 8 premiere, Tormund, Beric, and the Night’s Watch group came upon a child nailed to the wall with the disturbing White Walker symbol surrounding him. (You can learn what the disturbing symbol means in Heavy’s story here.)

Sadly, that child was Ned Umber. :( Here are the photos that prove it. Here’s sweet little Ned Umber earlier in the episode:

And now here’s the child nailed to the wall.

Ned Umber came a long way to fix the divide between his family and the Starks. But sadly, he had to pay a steep price for his loyalty. Here is his family’s background.

Ned Umber is the young son of Smalljon Umber and currently the head of House Umber. His dad Smalljon died in the Battle of the Bastards after betraying the Starks and fighting with House Bolton.

House Umber was loyal to the Starks for a long period of time, before everything changed in a burst of disloyalty that fans are still talking about. In Season 1 the house supported House Stark in the War of the Five Kings. Greatjon Umber supported crowning Robb Stark as King of the North, even kneeling before him. That was a significant act of loyalty and bravery for House Stark.

But in Season 6, after Greatjon had died, his son Smalljon Umber asked Ramsay Bolton to help him fight the Free Folk. Jon Snow had let the Freefolk into the realm and Smalljon feared they would threaten the Last Hearth. To prove his alliance with House Bolton, he betrayed the Starks by handing over Rickon and Osha to Ramsay, along with Shaggydog’s head. Yes, Smalljon beheaded the direwolf Shaggydog and handed Jon’s little brother over to Ramsay Bolton.

So Ned Umber, the grandson of Greatjon and the namesake of Ned Stark, had all of that bad blood to deal with in Season 7. When his dad died, he became the Lord of House Umber at the age of 10. In Season 7, he was at Winterfell’s main hall for the council of Northern and Vale lords. Understandably angry, Sansa suggested taking away the Last Hearth and giving it to a loyal ally. But Jon didn’t want to blame Ned for his dad’s actions. Instead, Jon and Alys Karstark were given a chance to plead loyalty to Jon Snow, which they quickly did. Now Ned is in good graces again, having even been present at Dragonstone when Jon announced his plans to create an alliance with Daenerys.

But sadly, his allegiance only lasted so long before he was killed at the hands of the White Walkers.