‘Game of Thrones’: Why Was Tyrion Watching Jon & Daenerys in the Season 7 Finale?

Now that we’re about to start Game of Thrones Season 8, it’s a good time to review a few questions about Season 7. First, in the Season 7 finale there was a strange moment when Tyrion appeared to be watching the door where Jon Snow and Daenerys were hooking up. Tyrion had an odd look on his face, just while Bran’s voiceover discussed Jon’s lineage. Why was Tyrion watching them and why did he have that weird look on his face?

This post has spoilers through the Season 7 finale.

During the scene when Jon and Dany finally hook up in the Season 7 finale, while we’re hearing Bran talk about how Jon’s parents were actually legally married and he has a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne, something odd happened.

One scene seemed to imply that Tyrion was standing outside Dany’s cabin on the boat, watching Jon and Dany have sex.

Is Tyrion a creeper? Is he a peeping tom?

And why did he look so sad standing outside the door?

But….why did Tyrion stand outside of the room when Daenerys and Jon were having sex pls — B r i (enne of Tarth) (@Xhakaed) August 28, 2017

But why was Tyrion just hanging around in the hallway when Jon & Daenerys were doing the deed?#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones#GoT — We, the People 🌊 ✊ (@ofbyforthepeop1) August 28, 2017

Peter Dinklage talks about it here. Start watching at about 1:30.

He says:

It’s dangerous, for everybody involved. I’m sure it’s good for both of them…in the moment. But you don’t even get the relief of how beautiful it could be or should be. No it’s just — it’s just not good. But it should be! But it’s not. There’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.”

So it looks like the answer is yes, Tyrion was watching Dany and Jon. But he wasn’t sad because he was jealous of Dany. He was sad because romance is pretty much doomed in this universe and he thought their love might only end in anguish and hurt.

I think it’s safe to say that Tyrion does not secretly have a thing for Daenerys and he was jealous of her and Jon.

In all honesty, I’d rather revisit just why Tyrion seems to have a connection with her dragons.

There’s a theory among Game of Thrones fans that Tyrion will be able to ride a dragon, which would be amazing. Some think that he’s actually Targaryen and his dad is not Tywin, which is part of the reason why Tywin seemed to despise him so much. This could explain why both Jon and Tyrion have an affinity with Daenerys’ dragons. But now that there are only two dragons left (cry) it seems that it will only be Jon or Tyrion who gets to ride one of them, not both.

Maybe, if Tyrion suspects that Jon and Dany are related, he’s thinking about how crazy and unhealthy things were between Jaime and Cersei and he’s not wanting to see a repeat of that with Jon and Dany. Tyrion has certainly seen his fair share of romances gone terrible in Westeros. With so much at stake, he may be concerned that their tryst will create more trouble than it’s worth.